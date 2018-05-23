Home > Sports > Football >

Rwanda becomes Arsenal's official tourism partner


Football Rwanda becomes Arsenal's official tourism partner

Rwanda has become the official tourism partner of English football club Arsenal FC, whose players will sport a "Visit Rwanda" logo on their sleeves, the club announced Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rwanda is one of just three countries where one can see the mountain gorilla in the wild play

Rwanda is one of just three countries where one can see the mountain gorilla in the wild

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rwanda has become the official tourism partner of English football club Arsenal FC, whose players will sport a "Visit Rwanda" logo on their sleeves, the club announced Wednesday.

The tiny country's leader, President Paul Kagame, is an ardent Arsenal fan and often expresses his opinions about the club's performances during summits and on social media.

The three-year deal with Arsenal is the latest bid by Kigali to draw tourists and investors to the country, burnishing its reputation as a safe, sought-after destination.

Ever since the devastating 1994 genocide in which 800,000 mainly Tutsis were killed, the country has been praised for a swift economic turnaround.

"The country has been transformed in recent years and Arsenal's huge following will bring Rwanda into people’s minds in a new and dynamic way," Arsenal's chief commercial officer, Vinai Venkatesham, said in a statement.

"The Arsenal shirt is seen 35 million times a day around the world and we are one of the most viewed teams around the world."

As the club's first-ever sleeve partner, the "Visit Rwanda" logo will appear on the shirt of all first team, under-23 and Arsenal Women's players from the new season this August, the club has announced.

Rwanda Development Board CEO, Clare Akamanzi, said that the sponsorship deal will highlight the country's tourism offers, but would not be drawn on how much it had cost.

"While we cannot disclose the amount, the partnership cost is part of our marketing budget to promote Rwanda and attract investors and tourists," she said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, second left, sits with Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, second from right, during a touch of football diplomacy in Bujumbura in 2008. Both are ardent soccer fans -- Nkurunziza even has his own team, Allelua FC play

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, second left, sits with Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza, second from right, during a touch of football diplomacy in Bujumbura in 2008. Both are ardent soccer fans -- Nkurunziza even has his own team, Allelua FC

(AFP)

Rwanda is one of only three countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, where one can see mountain gorillas.

The country has in recent years re-introduced lions and rhino to its Akagera National Park -- which had gone extinct due to poor conservation -- to become a Big Five safari destination.

"In addition, we are telling investors to Visit Rwanda and discover why we are the second fastest growing economy in Africa, growing at 7.3 percent per annum," said Akamanzi.

She added that Arsenal players from the men's and women's teams will visit Rwanda and club coaches will host coaching camps to support the development of football in the country.

Rwanda received 1.3 million visitor arrivals in 2017 and tourism is Rwanda's largest foreign exchange earner, government statistics show.

The country has decided to focus on high-end low-impact tourism, and last year doubled the price of a gorilla permit to $1,500 (1,300 euros).

Kagame is revered in some quarters for stopping Rwanda's genocide and engineering what admirers see as an economic miracle, but rights groups accuse him of crushing all opposition and ruling through fear.

The 60-year-old won a third-term in office last year after the constitution was changed to allow him to potentially stay in power for another two decades.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal Premier League Unai Emery appointed as coach of Arsenal
Football: Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage ahead of World Cup Football Pogba on Mecca pilgrimage ahead of World Cup
Football: Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal boss Football Unai Emery succeeds Wenger as Arsenal boss
Anas Exposé: Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist investigations
Scandalous: Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became GFA president
Football: Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight Football Hamilton 'excited' by unforgiving Monaco street fight

Recommended Videos

Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue -...bullet
7 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet
8 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
9 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
10 Anas Exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi solicited $8m as bribe for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi
Video Throwback to when Nyantakyi told Ghanaians that even those who owe ‘must chop’
Gareth Bale could win a fourth Champions League title with Real Madrid this weekend
Football Decision time for Zidane as Bale awaits chance for reconciliation
Under pressure: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could be targeted as a weak link by Real Madrid
Football Weak links? Goalkeepers Karius, Navas under the microscope in Kiev
Lyon players train ahead of the Champions League final against Wolfsburg
Football Lyon out to extend dominance in Champions League final against Wolfsburg