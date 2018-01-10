Sad News :  Congolese defender dies during training with Angolan side

Ntaku Zibakaka has passed away while in the camp of his Angolan club Sagrada Esperança for pre-season
The young Congolese defender joined Ntaku Zibakaka in 2015 to strengthen the defence of the 2005 Angolan topflight league champions.
Zibakaka, however, after a short illness as his side prepare for the upcoming season passed away before he could be rushed to the hospital.
“With a painful heart the club would sadly inform the public, fans, and other members about the sudden death of our player Ntaku Zibakaka,” the club announced in a statement.
“With a great honour to our departed star and in grief we convey our deepest sympathy to his family as they try to come to terms with their loss.”
The 23-year-old joined Sagrada Esperança for pre-season in Benguela ahead of the national championship (Girabola).
Other Angolan giants like 15-time champions Petro de Luanda and Kabuscorp, are also involved in pre-season camp in Benguela.