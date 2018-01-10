Home > Sports > Football >

Sad News :  Congolese defender dies during training with Angolan side


Ntaku Zibakaka has passed away while in the camp of his Angolan club Sagrada Esperança for pre-season

Sagrada Esperança have announced the death of their player Ntaku Zibakaka during pre-season camp in the western city of Benguela.

The young Congolese defender joined Ntaku Zibakaka in 2015 to strengthen the defence of the 2005 Angolan topflight league champions.

Zibakaka, however, after a short illness as his side prepare for the upcoming season passed away before he could be rushed to the hospital.

With a painful heart the club would sadly inform the public, fans, and other members about the sudden death of our player Ntaku Zibakaka,” the club announced in a statement.

“With a great honour to our departed star and in grief we convey our deepest sympathy to his family as they try to come to terms with their loss.”

The 23-year-old joined Sagrada Esperança for pre-season in Benguela ahead of the national championship (Girabola).

Other Angolan giants like 15-time champions Petro de Luanda and Kabuscorp, are also involved in pre-season camp in Benguela.

