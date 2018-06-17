Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star


Football Sadio Mane: shy youngster to global star

When shy youngster Sadio Mane turned up in Dakar far from his home town, nobody imagined that one day he would become a globally renowned forward for Senegal and Liverpool.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia play

Senegal forward Sadio Mane takes part in a training session in Kaluga, Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When shy youngster Sadio Mane turned up in Dakar far from his home town, nobody imagined that one day he would become a globally renowned forward for Senegal and Liverpool.

But from humble origins he has scaled the heights and on Tuesday the lightning-quick player will have a nation behind him as he leads Senegal's attack in their World Cup opener against Poland.

The 26-year-old's first appearance at a World Cup comes just three weeks after he scored in the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev, ultimately in a losing cause.

Back in 2009, in Mbour, 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Dakar, a local talent scout first spotted the boy from the southern region of Senegal, known for its farming.

Mane had come to the capital to compete in the "navetanes", the district championships, and he was quickly directed towards Generation Foot, a club in Dakar always on the lookout for new talent.

Jules Boucher shows a picture of Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane play

Jules Boucher shows a picture of Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

(AFP)

One man who remembers Mane well is Abdou Diatta, Generation Foot's veteran scout.

First impressions, however, were not encouraging.

"Personally, I didn't think he'd make it with us because he was too shy. It was as if he didn't want to play," remembered Diatta.

But Mane did not take long to make his mark.

"When I saw his touch on the ball I said to myself, 'this guy is really a good player'," said Diatta.

'High class'

After two days of trials Diatta said to Jules Boucher, the coach at the time: "This one, we'll take him straight away."

For Boucher, 15 minutes was all it took to be convinced that this "nice and well-educated" youngster had something special to offer.

"I saw in him qualities of a high-class player, in his speed, his ability to dribble, his intensity and movement," recalled Boucher.

"Here was a boy who was always hungry," added the former player, who also highlighted Mane's "steely mentality".

But despite his evident skill, Diatta remembers being troubled by Mane's reluctance to mingle, his preference to train alone rather than with his teammates.

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's goal in the Champions League final play

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's goal in the Champions League final

(AFP)

"One day I went to him and said 'Sadio, you're a footballer. When you're here, put yourself in the group, with the group, together, all the team'."

"I told him that 'if you continue to be shy like this you risk ending up going back home to Casamance, because football's like that. You have to be part of the team'."

The advice was taken on board. After just one week Mane was chatting away to his teammates and was even "more of a talker than the others".

Deployed in attack, as he is at Liverpool as part of Jurgen Klopp's speedy forward line alongside Egypt star Mohamed Salah and Brazilian Roberto Firmino, Mane excelled and helped earn the club promotion to the second division in 2010-2011.

But his days in the Senegal league were numbered as he was soon on the move to French side Metz, who had links with Generation Foot.

His relentless rise slowed on his arrival in Europe, with precious little playing time, before his career took off again after his transfer to Salzburg, and his participation in the London 2012 Olympic Games.

According to Generation Foot president Mady Toure, there was a specific reason behind Mane's initial problems at Metz.

"When he arrived at Metz he was hiding an injury (groin) because he wanted to succeed so much," said Toure.

Despite his spectacular progress, Mane has never forgotten his roots, sending 300 Liverpool shirts to his home village of Bambali for fans to wear during the Champions League final.

"He is a very grateful boy, he called me up, and asks after my family," said Boucher.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Football: C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA Ghana Football C.K. Akonnor wants ex-players involved in new GFA
Football: Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps Football Griezmann 'must do more', says France coach Deschamps
Football: Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move Football Zone for minority fans at Russia World Cup forced to move
Football: World Cup return to conflict zone for Sweden's Svensson Football World Cup return to conflict zone for Sweden's Svensson
Football: 'Can't compare Messi and Ronaldo', says Portugal's Silva Football 'Can't compare Messi and Ronaldo', says Portugal's Silva
Football: Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign Football Neymar to make World Cup bow as Germany launch campaign

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence' over...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for World Cupbullet
5 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
6 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Empty seats at Yekaterinburg prompt FIFA probebullet
8 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from...bullet
9 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three...bullet
10 Football Saudi thumping offers little hope for Asian...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Juan Carlos Osorio took over the Mexico job in 2015
Football Mexico coach vows to go 'head to head' with Germany
Mexico's players take part in horseplay during a training session at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on June 16, 2018, on the eve of their World Cup opener against Germany
Football Sex, drugs and... don't forget the football, Mexico
All smiles: Gareth Southgate has fostered a relaxed atmosphere in the England squad
Football Phoney war won, real test begins for England's Southgate
Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (L) celebrates scoring a penalty with his teammate forward Ante Rebic during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018
Football 'Naive' Nigeria youth schooled by Croatia master Modric