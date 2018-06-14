Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach


Football Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said that star striker Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and will almost certainly play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is almost certain to figure in Egypt's World Cup opener after recovering from shoulder injury play

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is almost certain to figure in Egypt's World Cup opener after recovering from shoulder injury

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt coach Hector Cuper said that star striker Mohamed Salah has recovered from his shoulder injury and will almost certainly play in their World Cup opener against Uruguay on Friday.

Salah's return is a massive boost for Egypt and for the tournament in Russia because it means one of the hottest players on the planet at the moment will be in action.

"We still have to see how training goes today, but I can almost assure you 100 percent that he'll play, we are all very optimistic that he will be on the pitch," Cuper said on Thursday, shortly before leading out his squad for training at Yekaterinburg Arena -- with Salah among them.

The 62-year-old Argentine Cuper added: "Salah is very good and he's recovered very quickly."

Salah, who sustained the injury in Liverpool's Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 26, is crucial to Egypt's hopes of making it out of a weak-looking Group A also featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt play Uruguay -- tipped by some to be dark horses -- in just the second game of the tournament, following Russia against Saudi Arabia in the opening match later Thursday.

Salah was one of the outstanding players in the world this season as he helped propel Liverpool to the Champions League final.

But his World Cup dream was left on the brink when he exited the Champions League final three weeks ago in tears after Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.

Salah, who turns 26 on the day of the game, gave 100 million frantic Egyptians a huge lift on Wednesday when he joined a squad training session at their Grozny base.

And Cuper hinted on Thursday that it was the player who had the final decision whether to play.

"Doctors are giving him the option," said Cuper.

"If he does decide to play he will have full guarantee (about his condition) and I am sure that he will be fine.

"If we see at the last minute that there is an issue then we will see if it can be resolved, but certainly he does not feel afraid."

Cuper has attempted to dismiss the notion that Egypt are a one-man side, but with 44 goals in all competitions this season for Liverpool, Salah's badly timed injury had become a national obsession back home and made global headlines.

Salah is regarded as a contender for the Ballon d'Or for his spectacular debut season at Anfield, alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar of Brazil.

Egypt, a no-frills side who play on the counterattack under the wily Cuper, face hosts Russia on Tuesday and the Saudis on June 25 in their last group game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins Football World Cup trophy displayed at Moscow's Luzhniki as ceremony begins
Football: Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup Football Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup
Football: From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
From god To Public Enemy: The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football: German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup' Football German reporter who exposed Russia doping 'won't be at World Cup'
Football: Pre-World Cup chaos motivates Iran - Queiroz Football Pre-World Cup chaos motivates Iran - Queiroz

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with
Anas Expose #12: Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA Anas Expose #12 Government petitions High Court to dissolve GFA



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
6 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
10 Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Russian police arrrest British gay rights activist Peter Tatchell after he unfolded a poster reading "Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people" in central Moscow
Football British gay rights activist arrested in Russia before World Cup
Germany's midfielder Mesut Ozil reacts during a training session in Vatutinki, near Moscow, on June 13, 2018, ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament.
Football Turkish president picture puts Ozil under pressure for Germany's opener
#Number12 Kotoko slam Anas Aremeyaw Anas over exposé video
2018/19 Premier League fixtures released with interesting opening day ties