Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him


Football Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him

Mohamed Salah has been declared fit ahead of Egypt's crunch game against Russia on Tuesday and coach Hector Cuper is optimistic his star striker will play.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov says he knows how to stop Mohamed Salah play

Russia's coach Stanislav Cherchesov says he knows how to stop Mohamed Salah

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah has been declared fit ahead of Egypt's crunch game against Russia on Tuesday and coach Hector Cuper is optimistic his star striker will play.

But Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov believes the World Cup hosts have figured out a way to rein Salah in when the two sides meet in Saint Petersburg.

Salah has scored 44 goals in a sensational first season for Liverpool and is keen to make his debut after missing the Pharaohs' 1-0 opening game loss to Uruguay with a shoulder injury.

"Salah is fit," Cuper said on Monday. "We always carry out a last physical test before naming the line-up.

"Today we will have a test for him to see how he is. I hope he will be fit to play, I'm sure he will be able to play. He is a central piece in our team.”

Cherchesov, however, says Russia have a plan to thwart Salah, even if he is available.

"The level he will be playing at only he and his coach knows but we have a mission and we will accomplish the mission," Cherchesov said.

"I trust in my team, I believe in my players and I will give you a simple answer: we are ready to do this and we will do this."

The bold promise highlights a new swagger that had been missing from the host nation's team for much of the past year.

Russia's convincing win over the Saudis was preceded by a seven-match winless streak and a spate of injuries that wiped out almost the entire defensive line.

But the men in red are now on the cusp of making their first knockout stage of a World Cup in post-Soviet history.

The achievement would be a huge relief for both players and Russians who worried about being humiliated on the world's biggest sporting stage.

Standing in their way could be Salah, but his availability has been a headache for Egypt ever since he injured his shoulder during a tussle with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final last month.

Ramos was accused of deliberately hurting Salah and it has been suggested opponents could target him again, particularly if his shoulder is not fully healed.

"I saw only that Ramos was holding the cup," Cherchesov said. "He did not do this on purpose, this is a contact sport, and as I understand it nobody injures people from other teams on purpose.

"Salah will get better and bring happiness to fans of Egypt. Players like him only make tournaments better."

Russia's veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev said he would rather focus on winning than any particular opposing player.

"Would I prefer to see Salah play or not? I do not even know how to respond," said Akinfeev. "I would prefer to see my team win."

Meanwhile, Russia's early success has seen the number of Russians who say they will follow football rise from 52 percent to 64 percent, according to one poll.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas expose: Kudjoe fianoo resigns from five man interim committee Anas expose Kudjoe fianoo resigns from five man interim committee
Number 12: Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims Number 12 Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
Football: Blatter to defy FIFA ban to attend World Cup, meet Putin Football Blatter to defy FIFA ban to attend World Cup, meet Putin
Football: Crestfallen S. Korea fans fall silent on World Cup defeat Football Crestfallen S. Korea fans fall silent on World Cup defeat
Football: Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
5 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Sweden defender Andreas Granqvist (left) celebrates after scoring a penalty against South Korea
Football VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea
Young Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has joined French top flight club Dijon and will go up against Paris Saint Germain, Marseille and Monaco next season
Football 'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama
England and Tunisia fans in Volgograd are being plagued by mosquitoes
Football England fans fight bugs in Volgograd