Home > Sports > Football >

Salah is on the same level with Messi &R onaldo-Kwadwo Asamoah


FIFA Player of the Year Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah

The Ghanaian midfielder has rated Mohammed Salah as one of the three best players in the world.

  • Published:
play Salah is on the same level with Messi and Ronaldo- Kwadwo Asamoah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped praises on Mohammed Salah, saying he is in the same clash with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment

Having bagged 44 goals and provided 14 assists in 52 games for club and country, Salah has placed himself among the world's elite forwards this season.

READ MORE: Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves

Salah has won the hearts of many footballers and fans alike and Kwadwo Asamoah is the latest to admit that the Egyptian is a contender for the FIFA Player of the Year, because he can now rub shoulders with Messi and Ronaldo who have monopolized the award for the past decade.

"What Mohammed salah is doing is something that am not surprise but am not surprise because he has demonstrated he can do it over the years" Kwadwo Asamoah told Atinka FM.

“Salah has performed creditably this year but i dont think he has reached the level of Messi and Ronaldo"

The 29-year-old added that he can’t predict the outcome of the upcoming UEFA Champions League between Salah’s Liverpool and champions Real Madrid on May 26 in Kiev.

"The final match will be a nice game,both teams have a lot of quality, I can't predict because both teams have what it takes to win the trophy "

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Russia 2018: Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cup
Football: Marseille spurred on by memories of European glory Football Marseille spurred on by memories of European glory
Football: Money no obstacle to Mancini's Italy ambitions Football Money no obstacle to Mancini's Italy ambitions
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand club
Football: Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss Football Hughton agrees three-year deal to remain Brighton boss

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca
Sports News: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record Sports News Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barca unbeaten record



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Emmanuel Boateng's hattrick dents Barcelona's...bullet
3 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to Barcelona...bullet
5 Ayew Brothers The second set of brothers to be relegated...bullet
6 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Five things you need to know about...bullet
8 Black Stars Emmanuel Boateng sets new record in La Ligabullet
9 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch skills of new Levante signing Emmanuel Boatengbullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Diego Simeone is hoping to lead Atletico Madrid to a third Europa League title in nine seasons
Football Simeone warns of Payet threat in Europa League final
Six more years: Davinson Sanchez has extended his Tottenham Hotspur contract till 2024
Football Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024
Back to School Isaac Dogboe to pursue a degree in Sociology later this year
Under Mark Hughes, Southampton escaped Premier League relegation
Football Southampton negotiating to keep 'perfect fit' Hughes