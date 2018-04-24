Home > Sports > Football >

‘Salah is the best player now not Messi’- CAF President


World Best ‘Mohammed Salah is the best player now not Messi’- CAF President

Ahmad Ahmad says the Liverpool ace is the finest player in the world at the moment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play ‘Mohammed Salah is the best player now not Messi’- CAF President
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad believes that Mohammed Salah is a better player than Lionel Messi in the season under review.

Mohammed Salah is leading the pack in the run for the 2017-18 European Golden boot award, with 31 goals and Lionel Messi who won the award last season is trailing him by two goals.

READ MORE: List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Year

Salah was crowned the PFA Player of the Year on Sunday following a sensational season with Liverpool and Ahmad who has lauded the Egyptian for his devastating form says he is the best player in the world, not Lionel Messi.

“Mohammed SALAH is the best player now not Messi” The CAF President told the media.

The CAF President arrived in Accra on Monday, before leaving for Kumasi where he will pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger Black Stars Kwesi Appiah understudies Arsene Wenger
Champions: Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain Champions Asamoah Gyan still has mad love for Al Ain
Ahmad Ahmad: CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree Ahmad Ahmad CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree
Video: Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark Video Razak Pimpong trains kids with amazing skills in Denmark
Football: Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson Football Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Roma in numbers UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Roma in numbers

Recommended Videos

English Premier League: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season English Premier League Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season
Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys



Top Articles

1 Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in mother's housebullet
2 Premier League List of past winners of the PFA Player of the Yearbullet
3 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses to play for Ghanabullet
4 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
5 English Premier League Mohammed Salah wins PFA Player of the Yearbullet
6 Ghana Premier League Kotoko end winless run with win against...bullet
7 Safe In La Liga Mubarak Wakaso lauds fans after surviving...bullet
8 Video Hearts team attacked in Kumasi, as officials suffer...bullet
9 Bless You Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to Chief...bullet
10 Europe's Topscorer Salah leads Messi in the run for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet

Football

Carlo Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach
Football Ancelotti offered job of Italy coach: reports
Cristiano Ronaldo
Football Unstoppable Ronaldo the sole survivor of Real's 'BBC'
If Bayern lift the Champions League trophy in Kiev on May 26, Jupp Heynckes, who turns 73 on May 9, will make history as the oldest coach to win the European Cup
Football Record-breaking Heynckes chasing another treble
AC Milan players celebrate after Giacomo Bonaventura (Rear R) scored against Torino last week
Football AC Milan shareholders to meet on May 2 to discuss loan