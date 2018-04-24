‘Salah is the best player now not Messi’- CAF President

news

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad believes that Mohammed Salah is a better player than Lionel Messi in the season under review.

Mohammed Salah is leading the pack in the run for the 2017-18 European Golden boot award, with 31 goals and Lionel Messi who won the award last season is trailing him by two goals.

Salah was crowned the PFA Player of the Year on Sunday following a sensational season with Liverpool and Ahmad who has lauded the Egyptian for his devastating form says he is the best player in the world, not Lionel Messi.

“Mohammed SALAH is the best player now not Messi” The CAF President told the media.

The CAF President arrived in Accra on Monday, before leaving for Kumasi where he will pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II