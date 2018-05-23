Home > Sports > Football >

Salah tops Ronaldo this season, says Liverpool's Rush


Liverpool great Ian Rush says Mohamed Salah has outshone Champions League final opponent Cristiano Ronaldo during an incredible record-breaking season.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won the Premier League golden boot award for the 2017/18 season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah won the Premier League golden boot award for the 2017/18 season

(AFP/File)
The Egyptian forward goes into Saturday's showpiece against defending champions Real Madrid in Kiev needing an unlikely four goals to beat Rush's Liverpool goals record for a single season.

Salah currently has 44 goals, three short of Rush's mark from the 1983/84 campaign, when Liverpool won the European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble.

"If he beats my record I would actually bow down to him," Rush, a Liverpool club ambassador, told Britain's Press Association. "To score four goals in a final would be an incredible achievement.

"Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez were amazing in their first seasons at Liverpool.

"But I have to say Salah's been even better than them, not only his goals and assists but his all-round game. What I like about him is that he's such a humble guy -- if someone's in a better position he passes the ball."

Salah became the most expensive player in Liverpool history last year when he joined from Roma in an initial £37 million ($45 million) deal, although January signing Virgil van Dijk has since taken the record.

But the 25-year-old has proved a bargain, with 11 of his goals coming in the club's march to the Champions League final.

He won the golden boot with 32 goals, becoming the highest scorer in a 38-game Premier League season.

And Rush has echoed those who believe Salah should be crowned world player of the year if Liverpool become European champions.

"The two best players in the world over a long time, without doubt, are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi," Rush said. "But over the last season Salah has been the best player.

"He played a huge role in helping Egypt to the World Cup and what he's achieved at Liverpool has been amazing.

"If Liverpool win the Champions League he deserves the best player award, 100 percent," he added.

