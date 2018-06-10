Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia


Football Salah's World Cup fitness uncertain as Egypt arrive in Russia

Egypt's Mohamed Salah arrived in Russia Sunday, with the Pharaohs hopeful the star striker can complete a dramatic injury comeback in time for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Egypt's Mohamed Salah hopes he will be cleared for take off at the World Cup after his Champions League final injury play

Egypt's Mohamed Salah hopes he will be cleared for take off at the World Cup after his Champions League final injury

(Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt's Mohamed Salah arrived in Russia Sunday, with the Pharaohs hopeful the star striker can complete a dramatic injury comeback in time for their opening World Cup match against Uruguay.

Salah and his teammates touched down in Grozny ahead of Egypt's third appearance at the World Cup, ending a drought stretching back to 1990.

The seven-time African champions play their opening Group A fixture on Friday, June 15, against Uruguay.

"The team is ready for the competition and morale is high," national team manager Ihab Leheta told AFP at the Grozny International Airport.

The Pharaohs have never progressed beyond the group stages and Salah is seen as crucial to their chances of making an impression at the tournament in Russia.

The goal-scoring talisman has been sidelined since exiting Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in tears after injuring his shoulder when Sergio Ramos wrestled him to the ground.

But such has been his form for the English Premiership club -- 44 goals in all competitions for the season -- that he has been included in Egypt's squad even though there is no guarantee he will play.

Team doctor Mohamed Abou al-Ela told ON Sport TV on Saturday night that they would make an assessment on Salah's ability to play early this week.

"We won't be able to tell until after two days," he said, declining to give any more details.

"We will not have him play unless he has totally recovered."

On May 30, Egypt officials said Salah would be out for "not more" than three weeks, which would rule him out of the Uruguay match but put him in the frame for Russia on June 19 and Saudi Arabia on June 25.

The player attended Egypt's final training session in Cairo on Saturday night but did not take part, restricting himself to briefly dribbling the ball on the corner of the pitch.

jack/tp/gk/emp/mma/ns/nr

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas Exposé: 'I was given a gift, not bribe' – Saani Daara Anas Exposé 'I was given a gift, not bribe' – Saani Daara
Anas Exposé: Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot Anas Exposé Kofi Boakye tasked to clear GFA rot
Anas Exposé: Kwabena Yeboah rubbishes reports he's been appointed new Ghana FA boss Anas Exposé Kwabena Yeboah rubbishes reports he's been appointed new Ghana FA boss
Football: Low key arrival for unfancied Australia Football Low key arrival for unfancied Australia
Football: Ukrainian Hungarians win alternative World Football Cup Football Ukrainian Hungarians win alternative World Football Cup
Football: For African footballers Russia is a land of false promises Football For African footballers Russia is a land of false promises

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for defilementbullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
4 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
5 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays in...bullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 Anas exposé How the GFA President shot himself in the footbullet
8 Number 12 expose Twitter reacts to Nyanatakyi's 90-day...bullet
9 Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in...bullet
10 #Number12 Anas listed 15 sins of Nyantakyi in petition...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

Training in the rain has been the least of Argentina's concerns in a turbulent World Cup build-up
Football Argentina preparations rocked by results, controversy and injury
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview broadcast on Sunday that he would go to Russia "when France reached the quarterfinals"
Football Macron says he will go to support France when they reach last eight
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just three World Cup goals ahead of his fourth finals appearance
Football Chilly start for Ronaldo and Portugal at World Cup training
Neymar takes part in a Brazil training session at Ernst Happel in Vienna
Football Neymar starts for Brazil as Ronaldo trains