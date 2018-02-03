Samuel Tetteh scores for Lask Linz in Austrian Bundesliga

news

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh scored for Lask Linz in their 2-1 win in his debut Austrian Bundesliga game on Saturday.

The former WAFA winger opened the scoring just 4 minutes after the break. His inspirational strike was followed by Felix Luckeneder’s header in the 76th minute to make it 2-0 for the home side.

But another Ghanaian forward Daviud Atanga pulled one back for the visitors at the TGW Arena but that was not enough to stop Tetteh’s side from picking all three points.

This is the first league game from both Ghanaian players who are all serving loan spells with their respective sides from Red Bull.

Tetteh has been in high scoring form Lask Linz in the pre-season and has translated his scoring instinct for the side in the league.

He joined Lask Linz on loan from Red Bull Salzburg