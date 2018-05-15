Sanchez extends Spurs deal to 2024

news

Tottenham Hotspur tied down club-record signing Davinson Sanchez to a new six-year contract on Monday.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Spurs just last August for a reported £42million ($57 million) from Ajax.

Sanchez made 41 appearances this season and played a key role as Tottenham secured Champions League football for a third straight season by finishing third in the Premier League.

"We are delighted to announce that Davinson Sanchez has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2024," Spurs said in a statement.

Sanchez has been included in Colombia's World Cup squad to face Japan, Senegal and Poland in Group H next month.