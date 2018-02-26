Home > Sports > Football >

Santi Mina keeps Valencia on Champions League course


Santi Mina Spanish forward keeps Valencia on Champions League course

The victory took fourth-placed Valencia to 49 points, just two behind Real Madrid and eight ahead of Villarreal in the race for spots in the continent's top club competition.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Valencia's Santi Mina scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad play

Valencia's Santi Mina scored both goals in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Santi Mina scored both goals as Valencia defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday to stay firmly on course for the Champions League next season.

The victory took fourth-placed Valencia to 49 points, just two behind Real Madrid and eight ahead of Villarreal in the race for spots in the continent's top club competition.

Valencia went ahead in the 34th minute with a Santi Mina header before Mikel Oyarzabal levelled with a powerful drive after 54 minutes.

However, a mistake by Sociedad goalkeeper Tono Ramirez 13 minutes later allowed Mina to tuck away the second goal and ensure the three points against rivals who were eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday at the hands of Salzburg.

Athletic Bilbao came from a goal down to defeat rock-bottom Malaga 2-1 on a roller-coaster day for Moroccan international striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The 20-year-old gave Malaga a 12th minute lead, finishing off a cross from the right hand side.

Markel Susaeta levelled five minutes later before a half-volley from Mikel San Jose secured the win for Athletic just before half-time.

En-Nesryi then missed a penalty on the hour when his spot-kick was saved by Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

His frustrations then got the better of him when he was red-carded six minutes from time after picking up a second booking.

Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo saved two penalties as his side beat Getafe 1-0 to consolidate their push for European football next season.

Turkey international Enes Unal scored the only goal at El Madrigal after just three minutes and Asenjo preserved the lead by saving a first-half spot-kick from Angel Rodriguez.

The 28-year-old then kept out a Jorge Molina penalty on 51 minutes to allow Villarreal to provisionally climb above Sevilla into fifth after halting a run of three league matches without a win.

Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla, held to a 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United midweek in the Champions League last 16, host second-placed Atletico Madrid later on Sunday.

On Saturday, Luis Suarez hit a hat-trick as leaders Barcelona thrashed neighbours Girona 6-1 to open up a 10-point lead over Atletico at the top, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real in a 4-0 defeat of Alaves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tamale City FC: Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club Tamale City FC Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club
Football: Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China Football Atletico confirm Carrasco, Gaitan departures to China
Premier League: Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that paper in win against Chelsea
Football: Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe Football Salah shows why he is the top African in Europe
Football: Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon Football Bale and Real aiming to sustain momentum with PSG on the horizon
Adwoa Bayor: Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job Adwoa Bayor Ex-Black Queens skipper backs Mercy Tagoe for the permanent coaching job

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Sports News Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU Women's Zone B Cup
Sports News: Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach Sports News Ghana Premier League Kotoko Appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin As Coach
Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna



Top Articles

1 WAFU Women's Zone B Cup Black Queens beat Ivory Coast to win WAFU...bullet
2 Dubai International Cup Lizzy Sports Academy beat Real Madrid to win...bullet
3 Ghana Premier League Kotoko have changed 13 coaches in the past 10...bullet
4 Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in...bullet
5 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football club;...bullet
6 Photos Floyd Mayweather just got himself a private jet for his...bullet
7 Gattuso Italian coach calls for cool heads as AC Milan catch...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko appoint Paa Kwesi Fabin as coachbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari explains why he...bullet
10 Ghanaian Academy This is how Lizzy Sports Academy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
4 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre...bullet
7 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
8 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet

Football

Michy Batshuayi has hit out at fans on Twitter over racist abuse
Football UEFA charges Atalanta over fans' Batshuayi racist abuse
A referee consults the VAR during a German Bundesliga game earlier this season
Football UEFA hold off on VAR use in Champions League amid 'confusion'
Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says GFA made Women’s Football this successful
Video Polo was a better player than Lionel Messi- Renowned coach argues