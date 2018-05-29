Home > Sports > Football >

Sarachan makes changes to US squad for Ireland, France friendlies


Football Sarachan makes changes to US squad for Ireland, France friendlies

  • Published: , Refreshed:

United States caretaker coach Dave Sarachan has added 10 players to his squad for upcoming friendlies against Ireland and France as he looks to build on his team's victory against Bolivia, a statement said Tuesday.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

United States caretaker coach Dave Sarachan has added 10 players to his squad for upcoming friendlies against Ireland and France as he looks to build on his team's victory against Bolivia, a statement said Tuesday.

Sarachan, who is taking charge of the US national team until a permanent coach is appointed after the World Cup, will take a youthful 25-man squad to Europe for the games against Ireland in Dublin on June 2 and France in Lyon on June 9.

The US, who defeated Bolivia 3-0 in a friendly in Philadelphia on Monday, have added goalkeepers Zack Steffen and William Yarbrough to the squad along with defenders Shaq Moore, Tim Parker and DeAndre Yedlin.

Midfielders Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Kenny Saief and Wil Trapp have also joined along with forward Bobby Wood.

Seven players who were part of the squad against Bolivia have left the squad, including Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic.

The changes mean the average age of the squad going to Europe will be 23 years and 102 days.

"We're excited about the chance to add some of the veterans from Europe as well as the younger guys in MLS who have been part of our group since November," said Sarachan, who took over from Bruce Arena after the USA's shock failure to qualify for next month's World Cup in Russia.

"The games against Ireland and France will bring increasingly more difficult challenges, so we felt it was important to bring in some players that offer a bit more experience.

"These matches will provide another big development opportunity for these players who are growing in their international careers."

US Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew), William Yarbrough (Club León/MEX)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City/ENG), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle/ENG)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club America/MEX), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG) Julian Green (Stuttgart/GER), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Keaton Parks (Benfica/POR), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Reading/ENG), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas exposé: You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy Agyapong Anas exposé You can’t tell me Nyantakyi is corrupt: Kennedy Agyapong
International Friendlies: Emmanuel Boateng shares photos of his first time with the Black Stars International Friendlies Emmanuel Boateng shares photos of his first time with the Black Stars
Football: Salah could be out for 'three to four weeks', says Liverpool physio Football Salah could be out for 'three to four weeks', says Liverpool physio
Football: Sterling defends assault rifle tattoo Football Sterling defends assault rifle tattoo
UEFA Champions League: Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the Champions League UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to win the Champions League
Football Heritage: Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock Cup in Gibraltar Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew lift Rock Cup in Gibraltar

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of...bullet
3 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
5 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the...bullet
6 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
7 Photos Black Stars arrive in Japan ahead of friendly clashbullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Football Balotelli scores as Mancini starts Italy reign...bullet
10 Football Heritage Jordan and Andre watch Rahim Ayew...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet

Football

Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
Chelsea football club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich is seeking Israeli citizenship after delays with his British visa application
Football Kremlin says Abramovich 'has right' to Israeli citizenship
Two dreadful mistakes from Loris Karius gifted goals to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in the Champions League final
Football Germany coaching staff rallies behind hapless Karius
Tim Weah, celebrating with Josh Sargent after the latter scored, also found the net in his USA debut
Football The kids are alright as Weah nets in USA romp