Sassuolo part with coach Iachini

Serie A club Sassuolo confirmed on Tuesday that coach Giuseppe Iachini was leaving the club after just over six months in charge.

The 54-year-old former Palermo boss took over in late November and helped the club remain in the top flight this season as they finished midtable.

"The Neroverdi want to express great thanks to Mr. Iachini, who arrived at a time of difficulty for the team and was able to finish the season in the best possible way," the club said in a statement.

Roberto De Zerbi has been named as a possible replacement after leaving relegated Benevento.