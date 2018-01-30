Home > Sports > Football >

Sellas Tetteh appointed coach of Black Queens


Sellas Tetteh appointed coach of Black Queens

The former Black Satellites coach is now the head coach of the national women's nationall football team of Ghana

  • Published:
play Sallas Tetteh appointed coach of Black Queens
The Ghana Football Association has named Sellas Tetteh as th successor of Didi Dramani at the Black Queens.

Tetteh who is famous for emerging as the only African coach to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 with the Black Satellites will be assisted by Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, who was named as the interim coach after Dramani left the job following his appointment as the assistant coach of Danish side.

Sellas Tetteh will be in charge of the Black Queens ahead of the upcoming WAFU Women’s tournament in Ivory Coast and the Women’s AFCON to be held in Ghana later this year.

Meanwhile Coach Jimmy Cobblah and Nuru Ahmed have been appointed as coach and assistant respectively for the national U20 team, the Black Satellites.

Karim Zito will also be in charge of the national U17 male team, the Black Starlets with Yaw Preko as his assistant.

Below is the full list of appointed coaches and assistants:

BLACK QUEENS

Sallas Tetteh - Head Coach

Mercy Tagoe - Assistant

 

BLACK SATELLITES

Jimmy Cobblah  - Head Coach

Nuru Ahmed - Assistant

BLACK STARLETS

Karim Zito - Head Coach

Yaw Preko - Assistant

