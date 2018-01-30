Sellas Tetteh appointed coach of Black Queens

The former Black Satellites coach is now the head coach of the national women's nationall football team of Ghana
Tetteh who is famous for emerging as the only African coach to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 with the Black Satellites will be assisted by Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo, who was named as the interim coach after Dramani left the job following his appointment as the assistant coach of Danish side.
Sellas Tetteh will be in charge of the Black Queens ahead of the upcoming WAFU Women’s tournament in Ivory Coast and the Women’s AFCON to be held in Ghana later this year.
Meanwhile Coach Jimmy Cobblah and Nuru Ahmed have been appointed as coach and assistant respectively for the national U20 team, the Black Satellites.
Karim Zito will also be in charge of the national U17 male team, the Black Starlets with Yaw Preko as his assistant.
Below is the full list of appointed coaches and assistants:
BLACK QUEENS
Sallas Tetteh - Head Coach
Mercy Tagoe - Assistant
BLACK SATELLITES
Jimmy Cobblah - Head Coach
Nuru Ahmed - Assistant
BLACK STARLETS
Karim Zito - Head Coach
Yaw Preko - Assistant