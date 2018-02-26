Home > Sports > Football >

Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club


Sellas Tetteh signs with Tamale Division one club

Sellas Tetteh signs a one year deal with Tamale City FC after mistakenly being announced as Black Queens coach

Former national u-20 coach Sellas Tetteh has signed a one year deal with Tamale based division one side Tamale City Fc.

The 2009 u-20 world cup winning coach was introduced to the team at the training grounds on Monday afternoon in Tamale and will take up the team for the 2017/2018 Division One League campaign.

READ ALSO:Sellas Tetteh appointed coach of Black Queens

Tamale City FC is owned by former Bank of Ghana governor Dr Abdulai Issahaku and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The side formerly known as Guan United will start their campaign against NEA Salamina

Sellas Tetteh also in his track record has been the coach of Liberty Professionals, Sierra Leone and the Ghana Black Stars.

The experienced coach is expected to take Tamale City into the Ghana Premier League for the 2018/2019 season.

Sellas Tetteh had been announced by the Ghana Football Association as the new coach of the Black Queens.

READ ALSO:GFA make mistake in announcing head coach for the Black Queens

However, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association did confirm that the communication released was a mistake but are still in talks with Sellas Tetteh.

