Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus


Football Sex, concentration and goals key to World Cup glory, Romario tells Jesus

At 21, Brazil's Gabriel Jesus may be apprehensive about next month's World Cup -- but legendary striker Romario wants him to know the key to success is simple: concentration, goals and plenty of sex.

Romario's record is a tough act to follow -- but the renowned striker sees potential in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

Romario's record is a tough act to follow -- but the renowned striker sees potential in Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus

(AFP/File)
He says that's how he helped Brazil clinch the 1994 World Cup -- and it seemed to work. During the tournament in the United States, Romario netted five goals and won player of the tournament, before bagging FIFA's World Player of the Year the same year.

"Have enough sex is one piece of advice, as is making the most you can of your days off and, of course, concentrate on match days and during the games," the player-turned-senator told Lance! Wednesday.

Romario's record is a tough act to follow -- but the renowned striker sees potential in Manchester City's Jesus.

"I believe he's quite aware of his football and what it represents for the Brazilian team. He has to arrive at the World Cup and score a goal. That's the most important thing!" he said.

A football superstar known for his sense of fun, Romario is Brazil's fourth-highest goalscorer -- still two goals ahead of Neymar.

Although he only appeared in two World Cups -- and played just half a game in 1990 -- Romario was star of the show in the United States, where Brazil scooped their fourth world title after a 24-year drought.

"The World Cup is a totally different competition from the rest, in which you have been 100 percent focused and push all your problems aside, otherwise you aren't going to have the best Cup possible," he reflected.

At 52, Romario has now swapped football for politics, winning a seat in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies in 2010.

A senator since 2015, in March he announced plans to run for governor of Rio de Janeiro state.

