Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature


The Bundesliga giants have targeted the Ghanaian midfielder for a possible summer move

  • Published:
Raphael Dwamena is on the radar of Shalke 04 with serious talks having already begun between the Germans and FC Zurich, according to Swiss newspaper Blick.

Dwamena who joined the Swiss side two seasons ago from Austria Lustenau made 36 appearances in the just ended season scoring 13 goals and giving 12 assists.

The Blick report says serious talks are ongoing between Schalke 04 and FC Zurich for a possible move this summer after the the 22-year old's impressive display at the Swiss capital city side.

Schalke O4 want to augment their attacking force as they return to the UEFA Champions League next season and they believe Dwamena will help the cause of the team.

The Germans will however, face competition from Napoli who have also expressed interest in the Ghanaian striker.

