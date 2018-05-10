Sidibe on schedule for World Cup, says Monaco coach Jardim

news

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has given injured Djibril Sidibe a timely boost by claiming the France defender will be fit in time for this summer's World Cup.

Right-back Sidibe suffered a meniscus injury on his right knee during a 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month, but has fought back and is now training with the Principality side.

"That's three or four days he's been training with the squad and it's gone very well," Jardim said Thursday.

"Of course, after a month on the sidelines he's not in top condition but he isn't experiencing any problem with his knee.

"When he runs, he's not complaining. If he regains form and avoids any niggles in the run-up, it should be possible for him.

"It's not a very serious injury. Right now he has no pain, and no problems."

Sidibe, 25, has 15 caps for France.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps is set to announce his 23-man travelling party for the June 14-July 15 event on May 17.