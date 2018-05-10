Home > Sports > Football >

Sidibe on schedule for World Cup, says Monaco coach Jardim


Football Sidibe on schedule for World Cup, says Monaco coach Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has given injured Djibril Sidibe a timely boost by claiming the France defender will be fit in time for this summer's World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe is brought off the field in a stretcher after an injury during the French L1 football match against Paris Saint-Germain April 15, 2018, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris play

Monaco's French defender Djibril Sidibe is brought off the field in a stretcher after an injury during the French L1 football match against Paris Saint-Germain April 15, 2018, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has given injured Djibril Sidibe a timely boost by claiming the France defender will be fit in time for this summer's World Cup.

Right-back Sidibe suffered a meniscus injury on his right knee during a 7-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last month, but has fought back and is now training with the Principality side.

"That's three or four days he's been training with the squad and it's gone very well," Jardim said Thursday.

"Of course, after a month on the sidelines he's not in top condition but he isn't experiencing any problem with his knee.

"When he runs, he's not complaining. If he regains form and avoids any niggles in the run-up, it should be possible for him.

"It's not a very serious injury. Right now he has no pain, and no problems."

Sidibe, 25, has 15 caps for France.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps is set to announce his 23-man travelling party for the June 14-July 15 event on May 17.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw English Premier League Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears
Football: Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games Football Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games
English Premier League: Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season English Premier League Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season
Football: Champions League future trumps Europa frenzy for Marseille at Guingamp Football Champions League future trumps Europa frenzy for Marseille at Guingamp
Brothers: Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
5 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
6 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Basaksehir's Arda Turan (L), pictured in April 2018, was banned for 10 matches for attacking the assistant referee
Football Turkey bans Turan for record 16 games over referee attack
"After seven seasons at La Rochelle, and under contract until June 30, 2022, Patrice Collazo today reached an agreement with the president Vincent Merling to leave," according to a statement released by La Rochelle
Football La Rochelle coach Collazo quits after seven years
Referee Lee Mason (L) waves away the protests of Chelsea players in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield that has dented the London club's Champions League hopes
Football Chelsea charged over ref rage
Crystal Palace's manager Ian Holloway waits for kick off before the English Premier League football matchagainst Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on August 31, 2013
Football Holloway leaves QPR amid reports of McClaren move