Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotoko


Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have started hunting for a prospective replace for their sacked coach Steve Polack and these are the names that come to mind.

Karim Zito, the G8 winning coach and four other will be Asante Kotoko’s top priority as they search for a new coach, after they sacked Steve Polack on Friday afternoon following the team’s exit from the CAF Confederation Cup on Wednesday.

Akakpo Patron

Asante Kotoko are likely going to hand over the club’s technical direction to assistant coach Patron to assess how the team would fare when the Ghana Premier League kicks off next week.

Karim Zito

play Karim Zito

 

The Dreams FC coach is one of the finest coaches on the domestic scene and as a former player and coach he won’t hesitate to return to the club.

Dreams FC gave away their head coach CK Akunnor to AshGold to help them survive relegation, so they won’t hesitate to let Zito leave when the need arises.

Tom strand

play Tom Strand

 

The Swedish trainer before he joined Gt. Olympics was linked to Asante Kotoko, so the Porcupine Warriors can revive their interest after the former Medeama coach parted ways with the ‘Wonder Club’

Sellas Tetteh

play Sellas Tetteh

 

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winning coach is available after the spokesperson of the GFA said the publication of his appointment as Black Queens Coach was an error.

David Duncan

play David Duncan

 

The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach could return to the Porcupine Warriors, since he is unattached at the moment. His departure from the club seasons back was amicable, giving room for his return.

Paa Kwesi Fabin

play Paa Kwesi Fabin

 

 

The former Black Satellites coach is currently unattached and as a person who has a soft spot for Kotoko, the management of the Kumasi giants would consider him as they search for a coach.

