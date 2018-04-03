Six Ghanaian footballers who have played for the most clubs

news

Not all players can be like Ryan Giggs and play over 20 years at the same club. In fact some footballers seem to find it difficult to stay at the same club for one year.

Following Samuel Inkoom's switch to Bulgarian side FC Vereya, his 10th club since he started his professional career in 2007, here are the 6 biggest Ghanaian journeymen to have travelled the football world.

Dominic Adiyiah – 10 different clubs

Adiyiah will probably be best known for the part he played at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, where he was awarded the Golden Shoe for the topscorer with 8 goals in 7 games and was also named the Most Valuable Player of the 2009 U-20 World Championship.

He later joined AC Milan but failed to play a single game for the Serie A giants. Yet Adiyiah incredibly played for 9 other clubs in a career that spans almost 11 years.

He currently plies his trade in Thailand with Nakhon Ratchasima.

Anthony Annan - 11 different clubs

The Ghanaian midfielder is in his second year after signing a three-year deal with Finnish top flight side HJK Helsinki last year January.

Annan's career stretches over 13 years and he has achieved quite some things in that time – three trophies in three different countries (Norway, Germany and Finland).

The defensive midfielder spent the most time at Rosenborg whilst at the peak of his career and was considered one of the best midfielders in the Norwegian league, winning VG's Player of the Year in Norwegian football in 2010.

Quincy Owusu-Abeyie – 11 different clubs

The much-travelled winger has never spent more than three years at the same club and has played for a couple of interesting English teams.

Owusu-Abeyie has featured for four English clubs - Arsenal, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Portsmouth - in a space of seven years.

The 30-year-old was was released by Dutch side NEC after just six months at the club.

Ransford Osei – 12 different clubs

You could be forgiven for forgetting about striker Ransford Osei as he mostly plied his trade for mostly unknown football clubs.

That being said, after playing for 10 different clubs it is likely he has passed across a few football fans’ radars.

Despite a relatively low-key career, Osei is the 2007 U-17 World Cup with the Adidas Silver Shoe as the competitions second highest goalscorer, coming second by one goal to Macauley Chrisantus of Nigeria.

John Mensah – 12 different clubs

The powerful Ghanaian defender signed for Swedish second tier side Athletic FC United on a year contract in 2016 - a deal that will expire in March this year.

Mensah played 86 times for his country scoring 3 goals, led Ghana's backline for two FIFA World Cups - 2006 and 2010.

When the defender left his second club Torino in 2002, he went on an amazing club-hopping period that saw him play for nine different sides in 14 years.

Derek Boateng – 13 different clubs

Boateng signed for Kalamata F.C. in Greece when he was 16 years old. In 2001, he joined another Greek Super League club Panathinaikos but was transferred on loan to OFI a year after.

He has played in the German Bundesliga as well as the English Premier League with Fulham. He has currently returned to OFI Crete after spells with AIK Athens and Eibar.

Boateng's longest and most memorable stint was as a Getafe player, where he spent two and half years and returned a total of 2 goals in 77 games.