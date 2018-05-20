Home > Sports > Football >

Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade


Six Juventus fans were injured, two seriously, when a truck they were travelling in during the Italian champions' victory parade on Saturday night struck the electric cables of the city's tramway, according the media reports.

Juventus' players parade aboard an open-top bus to celebrate the "scudetto" with supporters in central Turin play

Juventus' players parade aboard an open-top bus to celebrate the "scudetto" with supporters in central Turin

(AFP)
The team were celebrating winning their seventh straight Serie A title and fourth Italian Cup in a row with an open top bus parade through the streets of Turin.

According to reports, the truck was carrying supporters from one of the team's fan clubs and was closely following the players' bus before becoming entangled in the electric cables of the tram.

Six were injured and two will remain in hospital overnight, one being treated for concussion and the other a neck injury.

One fan is reported to be a 38-year-old Italian and the second a 63-year-old Irishman.

Earlier Saturday, club legend Gianluigi Buffon played his final game for Juventus, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year career as the champions enjoyed a 2-1 win over Verona.

