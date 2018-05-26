Home > Sports > Football >

Slogan puts England under pressure not to go bus-t at World Cup


The pressure on the latest England squad to carry the nation's hopes at the World Cup is already high enough -- and the fans' choice of the slogan for the bus only adds to it.

England play their opening World Cup match against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18 play

(AFP/File)
The tub-thumping "Send us victorious" emerged the winner after supporters were asked to vote online.

The winner saw off other slogans such as "Drive forward as one" and "Pride. Passion. Together".

"Pride. Passion. Together" was narrowly ahead after the 11,000 votes on Twitter were counted but "Send Us Victorious" came through when all the votes on social media were added in.

Other nations' slogans are also setting the bar high. Belgium, England's group rivals and dark horses for the trophy, have gone for: "Red Devils on a mission".

The unfancied duet of Group G Tunisia and Panama have settled for a rather more poetic ring to theirs, perhaps acknowledging their goals are rather more modest than the two European sides.

Tunisia's is "Russia here comes the eagles, hand in hand players and fans", while Panama's highlights the feature it is best known for -- the Panama Canal -- with "Panama the force of two seas".

Of the other nations competing -- and with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah in mind as he prepares for Saturday's Champions League final -- Egypt's catches the eye.

"When you say Pharaohs, the world must get up and listen".

