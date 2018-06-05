Home > Sports > Football >

Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cup


Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cup

Snoop Dogg has ridiculed Ghana for not going into the World Cup

American rapper Snopp Dogg has taken to Instagram to make fun of Ghana not appearing at the World Cup.

Ghana failed to make it to the World Cup after three successive appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Snopp Dogg made a quick comparison with Nigeria as he depicting Nigeria’s World Cup as he compared it with a random picture of a Ghanaian with a hilarious outfit

Nigeria will play in the World Cup with Croatia Argentina and Iceland

 Ghana lost its World Cup spot to Egypt who in Group A with host Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

