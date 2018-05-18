Soufiane Boufal left out of World Cup squad

news

Premier League Stars Soufiane Boufal has been left out of the 23 man World Cup squad for Morroco.

The squad which was assembled by French Coach Herve Renard still contains notable names like Medhi Benatia of Juventus, Hakim Ziyech of Ajax and Leganes Nordin Amarabat.

The squad also contains Wolves defender Romain Saiss who aided his side to qualify for the win the 2017/2018 EFL championship in order to gain promotion into next season’s Premier League.

Here is the full list of the 23-man list

Morocco squad

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus), Romain Saiss (Wolves), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir), Badr Benoun (Raja Casablanca), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid), Hamza Mendyl (LOSC)

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray), Faycal Fajr (Getafe), Amine Harit (Schalke 04)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes), Mehdi Carcela (Standard de Liege), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax).

Morroco find themselves in the same group with Group B with Iran,Portugal and Spain