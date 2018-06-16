Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

South American football fever grips Moscow


Football South American football fever grips Moscow

Tens of thousands of South Americans have flocked to Moscow for the World Cup and become the most visible group of visitors so far, with Peruvian, Mexican and Argentinian chants reverberating around the Russian capital.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow as their team, one of the favourites, readies for the tournament play

Argentina football team fans cheer outside the Kremlin in Moscow as their team, one of the favourites, readies for the tournament

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tens of thousands of South Americans have flocked to Moscow for the World Cup and become the most visible group of visitors so far, with Peruvian, Mexican and Argentinian chants reverberating around the Russian capital.

Spanish is rarely heard on the streets of Moscow but has overnight become the primary foreign language in the city, with some Muscovites even beginning to hum along to Peruvian and Colombian supporters' rallying cries.

The football-loving nations gathered near Red Square on Friday, each country's fans cheering for hours near the Marshal Zhukov statue as Russians took selfies with them.

Peruvian fans, in their white and red colours and many wearing traditional chullo earflap hats, have become especially noticeable due to their sheer numbers and catchy songs.

'We've been waiting 36 years'

FIFA has sold over 43,000 tickets to fans in Peru, after the national side qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1982 in Spain.

"We've been waiting for this for 36 years, it's very emotional for us," said Elizabeth Pichilingue, a 38-year-old Peruvian who lives in Hungary.

She added that Peruvian families scattered all over the world were meeting in Moscow to watch their country play.

"This team is closer to the people than any national team we've ever had," said Jaime Urteaga, a 43 year-old Peruvian estate agent, who attributed this to a generational change in the team.

Urteaga said he bought his tickets to Russia "within an hour" of Peru's 0-0 draw with New Zealand in November last year, thereby qualifying for the World Cup.

'Travel of our dreams'

The 19-hour trip to Russia including accommodation and tickets in several cities has cost Peruvian fans between $5,000 and $7,000, but for many the price is secondary to their love for football.

"It's been 36 years, the budget does not matter. This is the travel of our dreams," said 31-year-old project manager Aaron Torres.

"I may have to work a year to pay for this but I will always remember what I see here, it is priceless," said Renzo Campos, a Peruvian cook living in the US.

Others say the travel costs are affordable in a country that has one of the world's fastest growing economies.

"Peru has good growth now and a lot of people have money to go to Russia," said 40 year-old company director Ivan Mateo.

'We express ourselves through football'

A fan of Mexico's national football team waves a Mexican flag as he cheers outside the Kremlin play

A fan of Mexico's national football team waves a Mexican flag as he cheers outside the Kremlin

(AFP)

Other Central and South American fans were undeterred by the costs.

"In Mexico, football is so popular that many people have sold their cars to come here," said Dulce Gallegos, a 35 year-old Mexico fan.

Mario Herrera, a Panamanian urologist, paid over $4,000 to see his country play in the World Cup for the first time.

"There was a party all over our country when we qualified, those guys (Panama's team) are our heroes," he said.

"We are a small country of four million people but I think we will fill the stadiums."

Whereas the biggest rivalry between the South American fans is between Argentina and Brazil, all the fans AFP spoke to said the love for the game unites the continent.

"Football is all of our life," said Sebastian Vicente, a 44 year-old Argentina fan.

"Our country expresses itself through football."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia World Cup 2018 Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia
Football: Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia Football Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia
Football: Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia Football Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia
Football: Off-field woes forgotten as Ronaldo makes mark on World Cup Football Off-field woes forgotten as Ronaldo makes mark on World Cup
Football: Troubled Germany look to make World Cup statement against Mexico Football Troubled Germany look to make World Cup statement against Mexico
Football: Queiroz's Iran target 'Universe Cup final' against Spain Football Queiroz's Iran target 'Universe Cup final' against Spain

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip...bullet
2 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
3 #Number12 Kenichi Yatsuhashi in shock after watching Anas exposébullet
4 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run...bullet
5 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
6 2018 FIFA World Cup Here is the time for the opening ceremony...bullet
7 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
8 From god To Public Enemy The rise and fall of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Russia 2018 Startimes outdoor streaming service for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Neymar is ready to lead Brazil's bid for glory in Russia
Football Neymar begins assault on World Cup with injury woe behind him
World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best' hat-trick after pegging back Spain
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal that completed his hat-trick and earned Portugal a draw against Spain
Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his hat-trick for Portugal against Spain in Sochi
Football Ronaldo scores hat-trick against Spain as World Cup lifts off