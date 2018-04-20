Home > Sports > Football >

Southampton hero attempted suicide over cocaine addiction


Former Southampton player has opened up on how he attempted to take away his life on two different occasions due to addiction and cocaine

Southampton legend Claus Lundekvam has lifted the lid on his battle with drugs and alcohol, revealing that he twice tried to kill himself at the height of addiction.

The Norwegian defender is a hero on the south coast, recently voted into the team's all-time best XI, but has battled plenty of demons in the wake of his playing days.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Lundekvam said of his suicide attempts: 'I've been very close – I've tried to kill myself twice. That was the pain I went through. I couldn't handle the guilt and shame of letting others down. The addiction controlled every waking second. All I could think about was alcohol, cocaine and having enough pills to get through the day.

He was addicted to cocaine and vodka

"I had a heart attack. Took overdoses. Eventually it went so far that I simply gave up. I could not live any more. I thought it was better for my family that I was dead. There has been a journey to hell for me to become drug-free but I am grateful that I'm standing here today. Alive."

Lundekvam is honest about his desire to find something to rival playing in front of Premier League crowds week in, week out, and now that he is four years clean is helping others to get through their own personal issues.

He has been through a lot, openly talking about the pressure he put on his then-wife and young family, admitting to his reliance on cocaine and strong alcohol.

"I lost control,' he continued. 'I woke up in the morning shaking, full of sweat, depressed. I needed a big glass of straight vodka to get me going. I was drinking between one and two

I could not live any more. I thought it was better for my family that I was dead.

"I discovered cocaine and, for a short while, I thought I had found something that could give me the excitement of performing in front of 50,000 people. How wrong I was. With the cocaine, it is very difficult to sleep. To counter that, I needed a lot of sleeping pills and I also took a lot of sedative prescription drugs."

Lundekvam played 413 games at the heart of Southampton's defence during 12 successful years at the club, and was part of the last Saints team to reach the FA Cup, against Arsenal in 2003.

He also played 40 times for the national team, before his retirement from the game in 2008.

Credit: Dailymail

