Home > Sports > Football >

Southgate backs 'strong' Sterling to survive tattoo row


Football Southgate backs 'strong' Sterling to survive tattoo row

England manager Gareth Southgate insists Raheem Sterling does not deserve to be hounded after the controversy caused by his tattoo of an M16 assault rifle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Raheem Sterling over his tattoo controversy play

England manager Gareth Southgate has backed Raheem Sterling over his tattoo controversy

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England manager Gareth Southgate insists Raheem Sterling does not deserve to be hounded after the controversy caused by his tattoo of an M16 assault rifle.

Manchester City striker Sterling, 23, posted a picture of himself training with his England team-mates with a tattoo of the rifle on the winger's right calf clearly visible.

Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns after her son Damian was shot dead outside a club in July 2012, said the depiction was "totally unacceptable".

Sterling said the unfinished tattoo served as a reminder of his vow never to touch guns after his father was shot to death in his native Jamaica when he was just two years old.

Southgate was asked whether he had spoken to Sterling about the need for England stars to be beyond reproach given the potential for influencing impressionable children who idolise them.

But Southgate fully backed Sterling and expects his player to cope with the row.

"He knows he's got our support, he understands how some people have perceived the tattoo. But in my view a tattoo is like any work of art," Southgate told reporters at England's hotel on Friday.

"It's a very individual meaning, the intent is all with the individual and the person.

"I suppose when you're a high profile young man or woman and you're in the public eye there will be intrusion into your life - that's the world we're in but he's very focused on playing and working with us."

Speaking ahead of England's World Cup warm-up against Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday, Southgate added: "What has been clear by his own statement and his own experiences is that he is not someone who supports or wants to promote guns in the way that was perceived at first.

"It's something he's had to get on with this week but he's a very strong individual and he's looking forward to the game."

Great example

After a superb season with Premier League champions City, Sterling is likely to be one of Southgate's key men in Russia, where England face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G.

And the England boss offered a strong defence of Sterling's character amid calls from some quarters for him to be disciplined over the tattoo.

Describing Sterling as a great inspiration to youngsters from all backgrounds, Southgate said: "I think the personal story of a lot of our players is quite remarkable.

"People often highlight the issues, the faults, of all of the squad, but for so many of them it's incredible they've got to the point they have.

"They are a great example to young kids of what you can achieve with your life if you are dedicated, if you are focused.

"Raheem embodies that. Nothing is given to you in life, you have to fight all the way."

Southgate said he doesn't think it is right to clamp down on players expressing themselves with tattoos.

"The tattoo was done a few months ago and there were pictures of him with it while he was in a Man City kit. You have to decide why it's a story now and not then," he said.

"Tattoos are very personal. A lot of our players have tattoos and they are wrapped up in a lot of deep stories.

"I don't see why we should be involved in policing that."

Sterling also has the support of his team-mates, according to Manchester United and England forward Jesse Lingard.

"We've reassured him, that's what friends are for, that's what team-mates are for," Lingard said.

"This England team is a tight-knit group, we stick together through the ups and downs, the negatives and the positives."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Almost there? Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off new yacht Almost there? Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off new yacht
Football: Lingard to start for England against Nigeria Football Lingard to start for England against Nigeria
Football: Chelsea's Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship: Israeli ambassador Football Chelsea's Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship: Israeli ambassador
Russia 2018: Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup Russia 2018 Germany coach bans sex for his players during World Cup
Football: Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon Football Wolves target Rui Patricio walks out of Sporting Lisbon
Zylofon Cash Premier League: Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana Zylofon Cash Premier League Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
2 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick...bullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one...bullet
6 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
7 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid...bullet
8 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
9 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of...bullet
10 Zylofon Cash Premier League Results and scorers on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
9 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Germany head coach Joachim Loew says he will only make a decision on whether to take goalkeepr and captain Manuel Neuer to the World Cup after Saturday's friendly against Austria.
Football Loew to decide Neuer's World Cup fate on Sunday
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino heads the bookmakers' list of favourites to succeed Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid
Football Pochettino leads race to replace Zidane at Real Madrid
Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham's Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino
Football Pochettino on Real Madrid: "What will be, will be"
Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees