Home > Sports > Football >

Southgate happy to let England stars off the leash


Football Southgate happy to let England stars off the leash

England manager Gareth Southgate wants his players to enjoy their time off before and during the World Cup in Russia despite the potential for criticism of his management.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In focus: A TV camera display screen shows England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference at Wembley on Thursday play

In focus: A TV camera display screen shows England manager Gareth Southgate during a press conference at Wembley on Thursday

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

England manager Gareth Southgate wants his players to enjoy their time off before and during the World Cup in Russia despite the potential for criticism of his management.

Southgate named a youthful 23-man squad on Wednesday and his given those not involved in the FA Cup or Champions League finals a week off to rest after the rigours of a long Premier League season before meeting up next week.

Many of Southgate's stars have jetted off around the world, but the former England defender said he isn't worried about their behaviour despite the glare of the public eye before a major tournament.

As a player Southgate was part of the England side that reached the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil despite a media outcry at several members of the squad drunkenly partying on a pre-tournament trip to Hong Kong.

"I’m not interested in what they do over the next few days. It’s four weeks before we have a game," said Southgate, whose side kick off their World Cup on June 18 against Tunisia.

"Before Euro 96 I had three days in Magaluf with Aston Villa so it would be a bit hypocritical to discuss what the correct preparation was.

"They need a switch off and I don’t see an issue with it in the next three or four days, most have gone away with their partners and they have young kids anyway. But those that don’t, they are physically in good shape, they need a mental switch off."

Trust placed in players

Hugs for Harry: Kane will spearhead Southgate's squad at the World Cup play

Hugs for Harry: Kane will spearhead Southgate's squad at the World Cup

(AFP)

A series of Southgate's predecessors have struggled with the balance of keeping the squad out of the media spotlight and avoiding boredom in a locked down training camp.

England will be based in the sleepy seaside town of Repino, around 45 kilometres (28 miles) west of Saint Petersburg, and Southgate hinted he may allow his players into the city on their days off.

"It can’t just be 24-hours a day football," added Southgate. "They might do a couple of things that get criticised on the back of that, but I have to be brave enough to say I am prepared for them to go into Saint Petersburg to sightsee or see families or whatever.

"Obviously there is some trust in that which has to be respected, but I think they know where that sits. You are creating an adult environment."

Gary Cahill is the only member of Southgate's squad with more than 50 caps. However, he has a host of talented players at his disposal in their early 20s with Champions League experience in the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli.

And Southgate was keen not to play down expectations despite former England great Gary Lineker suggesting the team should "write off" chances of success in favour of promoting youth.

Since an unconvincing qualifying campaign, England have drawn with Germany, Brazil and Italy and beaten the Netherlands away for the first time in 49 years in four prestige friendlies.

"We have to think about what is possible and how far we can go. We have been competitive against four big countries in the last few months, but we haven’t beaten them all and we haven’t got to a quarter-final in the last tournament," said Southgate.

"There is improvement we have to make, but I don’t want to inhibit things. The team isn’t far away from close to peaking, but they haven’t had those experiences (at major tournaments) yet."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup Football Aguero says he feels 'like new' ahead of World Cup
Football: Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football: Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off Football Origi shines as Wolfsburg seize lead in relegation play-off
Football: Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup squad
Football: Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included Football Payet left out of France World Cup squad, Mendy included
Russia 2018: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption in...bullet
4 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA...bullet
6 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
7 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Like Father Like Son Marcelo’s son completes header...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Black Stars Ghana back to top 50 in latest FIFA ranking
AU Festival Beach Soccer Unity Cup to be heavily supported by Kasapreko
Thanks for the memories: Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes ready to end his fourth spell in charge
Bayern Munich Don't ask me to coach again when I'm 80, says Heynckes
Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah shares selfie with Lionel Messi