Home > Sports > Football >

Spain coach Lopetegui extends contract to 2020


Football Spain coach Lopetegui extends contract to 2020

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract until 2020 in a pre-World Cup boost for one of the tournament favourites.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Julen Lopetegui's contract renewal comes a day after he named Spain's squad for the World Cup play

Julen Lopetegui's contract renewal comes a day after he named Spain's squad for the World Cup

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has extended his contract until 2020 in a pre-World Cup boost for one of the tournament favourites.

"We are going to sign a contract for two additional years," said the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales.

It is a clear sign of confidence from the Spanish federation in the 51-year-old former goalkeeper as he goes into his first major tournament in charge of the side.

"It was very simple because we have immense admiration and respect for Julen and all his team," added Rubiales.

"He is the best person to lead the national team."

The new deal takes Lopetegui through to the next European Championships, which will be held across the continent in 2020.

The contract renewal comes a day after Lopetegui announced his 23-man squad for the World Cup.

Lopetegui was appointed to the role in the wake of Spain's poor showing at Euro 2016 in France, when they were eliminated in the last 16.

He succeeded Vicente del Bosque, who had overseen Spain's triumphs at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 but had also been in charge for the disappointing group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

La Roja cruised through qualifying for this year's World Cup in Russia, with nine wins and a draw in 10 games, scoring 36 goals and conceding three.

Indeed, Spain are still unbeaten under the Basque after 18 matches including friendlies.

Spain will face Portugal, Iran and Morocco in Group B at the World Cup, beginning their campaign against their Iberian neighbours in Sochi on June 15.

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata was a notable omission from the squad named on Monday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup
Ray Wilkins memorial match: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat Ray Wilkins memorial match Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Iceland and Japan Ties: Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to drop Ayew brothers and Gyan
Football: Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father Football Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours
Football: "It's their turn" - McDermott urges Liverpool to draw on spirit of '81 Football "It's their turn" - McDermott urges Liverpool to draw on spirit of '81

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban...bullet
8 International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will spend...bullet
9 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet
10 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is the new boss at West Ham
Football Pellegrini targets attacking revolution at West Ham
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane celebrates a goal during the Champions League semi-final against Roma
Football 'Lucky' Mane trains sights on Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane has told Liverpool his Real Madrid team are hungrier than ever to win the Champions League, despite clinching the title in three of the last four years
Football Zidane - Real as desperate as ever to win the Champions League
Wales manager Ryan Giggs is backing Gareth Bale to make a big impact in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool
Football Bale can make difference in Champions League final: Giggs