Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes


Football Spain game vital for Portugal, says Manuel Fernandes

Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Manuel Fernandes on Monday underlined the importance of Portugal's opening World Cup group game against Spain in an early heavyweight clash in Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manuel Fernandes will be appearing at his first World Cup, 13 years after making his Portugal debut play

Manuel Fernandes will be appearing at his first World Cup, 13 years after making his Portugal debut

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Manuel Fernandes on Monday underlined the importance of Portugal's opening World Cup group game against Spain in an early heavyweight clash in Russia.

The European champions face 2010 World Cup winners Spain in their first Group B fixture in Sochi on June 15, the winner of which will be in pole position to finish top of a section that includes Morocco and Iran.

"It's a very important game for all of us, we're a strong team now and will be playing a very strong team too, one of the top contenders," Fernandes told reporters at Portugal's training base in Kratovo, southeast of Moscow.

"We shouldn't be underestimating the other two teams but Spain is one of the favourites. We also have respect for Iran and Morocco and will not take them lightly."

"Of course we came here to win all our matches in our group, we can't think about anything else," he added. "Our main goal is to go as far as we can."

The 32-year-old Fernandes, who won the first of his 14 caps as a teenager in 2005, is appearing at his first major tournament as Portugal hope to dramatically improve on a group stage exit four years ago in Brazil.

"I'm glad to be here and we're very happy to have the opportunity to be here. It's very well organised and a wonderful venue and team base camp," Fernandes said.

"We'll try to show our strength to its fullest and we have Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Of course he's a very important player for us. We don't depend on how much he scores but on what form he's in. It's very important to play as a team. We got to this stage by playing well together."

Spain arrived at their training base in the southern city of Krasnodar on Thursday, and beat Tunisia 1-0 in their final warm-up on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to 20 matches.

"I wouldn't single out any player," Fernandes responded when asked who posed Spain's main threat.

"They have a lot of respect for the Portugal team, they think the game will be very difficult, and we think the same about them."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’ Totalitarian Rule!!! Kwesi Nyantakyi, a fearsome dictator amongst fearful ‘football people’
Audio: Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA President
Football: Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future Football Neymar lands in Russia, Messi casts doubt over World Cup future
Football: Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes Football Ronaldo 'doesn't look worried about his future' - Fernandes
Football: Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony Football Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony
Football: Egypt demands FIFA give state TV World Cup rights Football Egypt demands FIFA give state TV World Cup rights

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation
Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Exposé Ghana FA call off all local football gamesbullet
4 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
5 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi...bullet
6 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
7 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure activities...bullet
8 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’...bullet
10 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Betraying the Gamebullet
8 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Neymar in action for Brazil in Sunday's friendly against Austria in Vienna
Football How the World Cup favourites are shaping up
Lionel Messi called time on his Argentina career after the 2016 Copa America final before promptly reneging on his decision
Football Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Football Premier League coaching power boosts England's World Cup chances
Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for life