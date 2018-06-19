Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Spain rally behind De Gea as questions swirl over goalkeeper's form


Football Spain rally behind De Gea as questions swirl over goalkeeper's form

Spain players are rallying behind goalkeeper David De Gea as they prepare for their second group game at the World Cup against Iran in Kazan on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates after scoring a penalty against Spain's goalkeeper David De Gea play

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) celebrates after scoring a penalty against Spain's goalkeeper David De Gea

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain players are rallying behind goalkeeper David De Gea as they prepare for their second group game at the World Cup against Iran in Kazan on Wednesday.

De Gea endured an evening to forget in Spain's opening match against Portugal on Friday, committing a howling error to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to score his second goal on the way to a hat-trick in the 3-3 thriller in Sochi.

Ronaldo scored from all three of Portugal's attempts on target against the Manchester United goalkeeper and suddenly new coach Fernando Hierro has found himself having to defend the 27-year-old.

"We don't doubt him and he doesn't doubt himself either," said Hierro after La Roja kicked off their Group B campaign.

"I embraced him. We know goalkeeper is a special position, with a special psychology, and we have no doubts. Honestly," added Hierro, hastily promoted to the role as coach last week after Julen Lopetegui's shock sacking on the eve of the tournament.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos with David De Gea at a training session at the weekend play

Spain captain Sergio Ramos with David De Gea at a training session at the weekend

(AFP)

On the whole, the Spanish performed well in their first outing, especially considering the upheaval of the days before the game, and the underwhelming results of the other pre-tournament favourites put the Portugal draw in a more positive light.

But De Gea's form has to be a matter of real concern.

It was his error that gifted Switzerland a goal in a 1-1 friendly draw just before Spain departed for Russia, and now -- after one game -- they have already conceded one goal more than in the whole of their triumphant 2010 World Cup campaign.

Iker Casillas was in goal then, the icon who De Gea succeeded and to whom he will always be compared.

"Only those of us who put on the gloves and go out on the field know how difficult it is," the man himself said. "The coach is with me, it was an error and these things can happen."

Safe

It is not the first time De Gea has found himself in the eye of a storm at such a time -- shortly after being promoted to the role of first-choice goalkeeper for Euro 2016, he found himself embroiled in a sex scandal.

There were allegations that he had organised a party at which two women were forced to have sex with two footballers, although he was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The affair resurfaced recently when Pedro Sanchez, the new Spanish Prime Minister, came to Spain's training camp to give a speech before their departure for Russia.

De Gea refused to applaud the Socialist leader, remembering criticism from Sanchez.

Spain's sports press have not been slow to criticise the 30-times capped goalkeeper for his recent blunders, but Hierro's squad have given him their backing.

"He is fine. Nobody likes making mistakes. He is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world," said Isco.

In any case, De Gea, who is said to be close to signing a lucrative new contract at Old Trafford, seems safe in his position for now.

Napoli's Pepe Reina has been a back-up for more than a decade now, while Athletic Bilbao custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga has just one cap and is surely not quite ready to step up.

De Gea will hope to repay the faith in him against Iran as Spain bid to take a big step towards qualifying for the last 16.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBC Number 12 Nyantakyi plans to sue Anas, BBC
Football: Spain face World Cup date with destiny against Iran Football Spain face World Cup date with destiny against Iran
Football: Displaced Syrians find relief in tent-side World Cup screenings Football Displaced Syrians find relief in tent-side World Cup screenings
Football: New Zealand women revolt over coach's tactics Football New Zealand women revolt over coach's tactics
Football: All eyes on Salah as World Cup hosts take on Egypt Football All eyes on Salah as World Cup hosts take on Egypt
Football: Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps Football Luis Suarez seeks World Cup redemption as he reaches 100 caps

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
9 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ebusua Dwarfs bankroller is deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo doubled his number of World Cup goals with a hat-trick against Spain
Football Ronaldo seeks encore against 'battle-hardened' Morocco
Harry Kane (2L) got England out of jail with an injury-time winner to ensure his side claimed all three points from their opening Group G game against Tunisia
Football Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama
Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football