Home > Sports > Football >

Spalletti fears big clubs will poach Inter star Icardi


Football Spalletti fears big clubs will poach Inter star Icardi

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti conceded Sunday he could be powerless to stop Mauro Icardi from being poached by a major European club, despite assurances from the Argentinian star that he is going nowhere.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inter Milan's captain Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (L) celebrates after scoring his 101st goal during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Milan on March 31, 2018. play

Inter Milan's captain Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi (L) celebrates after scoring his 101st goal during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona at the San Siro stadium in Milan on March 31, 2018.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti conceded Sunday he could be powerless to stop Mauro Icardi from being poached by a major European club, despite assurances from the Argentinian star that he is going nowhere.

The 25-year-old Inter captain -- who has a 110 million euro ($128 million dollars) release clause in his contract -- has been linked with top clubs including Champions League winners Real Madrid.

"I've spoken with Mauro several times and he sent very precise signals," Spalletti told Sky Sports Italia. 

 "He's happy at Inter and wants to stay, but then there are clubs which, if they decide to take a player, you could have been saying 'I won't leave here' the day before, then the next day they take you and in the end you're happy to go, even though the previous day you were thinking very differently.

"We have to be ready for anything, but for now there are no signals and no doubts about what he wants."

Icardi joined Inter in 2013 from Sampdoria and this season scored 29 Serie A goals including last week's crunch clash when Inter pipped Lazio to a Champions League place.

Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara said during the week he was "wanted by the three best teams in the world" who were ready to pay the release clause but "his priority is Inter".

Despite being the joint top scorer in Serie A this season Icardi has been overlooked by Argentina in their World Cup squad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success Football Real Madrid set for hero's welcome after European success
English Championship: Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest English Championship Albert Adomah fails in Premier League quest
Football: Bale due for crunch talks with Real as soon as celebrations finish Football Bale due for crunch talks with Real as soon as celebrations finish
UEFA Champiions League: Loris Karius gets message of support from Fatau Dauda UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from Fatau Dauda
Football: Zidane's place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again Football Zidane's place in pantheon of great coaches secure as Real win again
Football: Hope for Salah as angry Egyptians snap at 'Ramos the Dog' Football Hope for Salah as angry Egyptians snap at 'Ramos the Dog'

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since Nyantakyi’s...bullet
2 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
3 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with...bullet
4 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
5 Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered...bullet
6 Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same daybullet
7 #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions...bullet
8 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in favour...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018...bullet
10 Football Three things we learned from the Champions...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

UEFA Champions League Footballers across the world in praise of Gareth Bale's sensational strike
Real Madrid vs Liverpool Top African players to feature for either Real Madrid or Liverpool
Napoli's midfielder from Slovakia Marek Hamsik who said Sunday he was tempted by a move to China
Football Napoli skipper Hamsik 'tempted' by China move
Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Real Madrid won the Champions League final in Kiev has left a sour taste at the club.
Football Ronaldo grumbling leaves Real unimpressed