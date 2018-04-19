Home > Sports > Football >

Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before the visa scandal


Commonwealth Games Sports Ministers were at loggerheads before visa scandal - Kwaku Baako

Crusading Guide Editor Kwaku believes the Isaac Asiamah and Pius Enam JHadzide did not see eye to eye before the visa scandal

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
The Editor in Chief of the Crusading Guide Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako has disclosed that Minister of Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah and his Deputy Pius Enam Hadzide who is facing suspension have not been on the best of the terms before the 2018 Commonwealth Games visa scandal.

The scandal had over 50 Ghanaians deported from Gold Coast, Australia for posing as journalists.

Kwaku Baako was speaking on Peace Fm as he stated there was some tension which existed between the two before the visa scandal transpired.

“Right at the Ministry, at the very top, there’s some little conflict. There’s some friction at the very top. Yes, I think they’ve been at loggerheads”.

Kwaku Baako also made the assertion during the preliminary investigation Isaac Asiamah was called to the presidency and that may have informed President Nana Akoffo Addo’s decision to suspend the Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide.

The National Sports Authority Director General Robert Sarfo Mensah and National Sports Authority Board Chairman Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has been suspended amidst this scandal.

