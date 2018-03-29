Tottenham and Everton to hijack Inter Milan's move for Kwadwo Asamoah

news

Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah’s contract with Italian Serie A Champions Juventus will end soon.

The Ghanaian player has been with the Italian club since 2012. However, with Asamoah’s contract coming to an end, rivals Inter Milan have shown interest in signing the former Liberty Professionals player.

Inter Milan are looking to do good business by signing Asamoah, Lautaro Martinez and Stefan de Vrij on the cheap for fees in the region of £17 million.

English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been alerted by Inter Milan’s interest in the versatile Ghanaian player who can play in midfield and as a wing-back according to calciomecarto.it.

Spurs and Everton could hijack Inter Milan’s reported deal worth €3 million a year for Kwadwo Asamoah set to start on July 1.

Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio is keen to hold on to thoughts of signing his triplets.

Kwadwo Asamoah during his six-year stay at Juventus has won the Italian Serie A five times. The player has also featured in FIFA World Cup tournaments and the African Cup of Nations with his national side, the Black Stars of Ghana.