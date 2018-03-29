Home > Sports > Football >

Spurs and Everton join Inter Milan's chase for Kwadwo Asamoah


Hot Cake! Tottenham and Everton to hijack Inter Milan's move for Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah is a subject of transfer battle between clubs in England and Italy. Hot cake!

  • Published:
Tottenham and Everton to hijack Inter Milan's move for Kwadwo Asamoah play

Tottenham and Everton to hijack Inter Milan's move for Kwadwo Asamoah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Black Stars player Kwadwo Asamoah’s contract with Italian Serie A Champions Juventus will end soon.

The Ghanaian player has been with the Italian club since 2012. However, with Asamoah’s contract coming to an end, rivals Inter Milan have shown interest in signing the former Liberty Professionals player.

Inter Milan are looking to do good business by signing Asamoah, Lautaro Martinez and Stefan de Vrij on the cheap for fees in the region of £17 million.

English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been alerted by Inter Milan’s interest in the versatile Ghanaian player who can play in midfield and as a wing-back according to calciomecarto.it.

Kwadwo Asamoah play

Kwadwo Asamoah

 

READ MORE: Ghana's Lloyd Sam joins AFC Wimbledon to complete unfinished business

Spurs and Everton could hijack Inter Milan’s reported deal worth €3 million a year for Kwadwo Asamoah set to start on July 1.

Inter Milan’s sporting director Piero Ausilio is keen to hold on to thoughts of signing his triplets.

Kwadwo Asamoah during his six-year stay at Juventus has won the Italian Serie A five times. The player has also featured in FIFA World Cup tournaments and the African Cup of Nations with his national side, the Black Stars of Ghana.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Here are the countries planning to boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia Russia 2018 Here are the countries planning to boycott the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Football: Greek football club owner banned for 3 years over pitch invasion with gun Football Greek football club owner banned for 3 years over pitch invasion with gun
Football: Southgate to name World Cup squad early to avoid anxiety Football Southgate to name World Cup squad early to avoid anxiety
Sigi Schmid: Ibrahimovic's MLS debut 'possibly' as soon as Saturday - coach Sigi Schmid Ibrahimovic's MLS debut 'possibly' as soon as Saturday - coach
Monchi: Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool before 'Neymar effect' - Roma chief Monchi Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool before 'Neymar effect' - Roma chief
Radja Nainggolan: 'It wasn't me': Belgian international handed one-month drink-drive ban Radja Nainggolan 'It wasn't me': Belgian international handed one-month drink-drive ban

Recommended Videos

National Team: Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana
The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor



Top Articles

1 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to collaborate for AFCON...bullet
2 Monchi Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool before 'Neymar effect' - Roma...bullet
3 Penalty Goal! Asante Kotoko sent packing from T&A Park with 1-0...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks demand compensation from the...bullet
5 Racism I was abused in my childhood, Kevin-Prince Boateng on...bullet
6 Serie A Lazio fall for 2-million euro hacking scam - reportbullet
7 Sigi Schmid Ibrahimovic's MLS debut 'possibly' as soon as...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League PLB will compensate Elmina Sharksbullet
9 Ghana Premier League Clubs who should have been more...bullet
10 MLS How Ghana’s Lalas Abubakar eased into Columbus...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
3 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
4 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
5 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
6 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against...bullet
7 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet
10 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet

Football

New Ramos Sergio Ramos uses birth of his third child for a UNICEF campaign
Ghana Premier League WAFA SC humble champions Aduana Stars
Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach a national team
National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17 or U-20 team of Ghana
Francesco Totti remains Roma's all-time leading scorer with 307 goals
Francesco Totti 'Superhero' marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut