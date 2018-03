Star Times confirm matches to be televised for the first round

news

Broadcast sponsor of the Ghana Premier League Star Times have confirmed the games which will be aired in TV for Matchday 1 to Matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.

The game between Hearts of Oak has been moved to Saturday 24 March,2018 at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the fixture between Elmina Sharks will also be aired on Match day 2.

The game between Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals on Match day 3 which was to be played in Tema has been moved to Cape Coast for broadcasting purposes.

This very schedule will have double headers played at one venue for a match week for the benefit of viewership

Here is full list of games scheduled with their venues

MATCH DAY 2 - SAT./SUN. 24TH & 25TH MAR. 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY CARL REINDORF PARK LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS. WAFA SC GOLDEN CITY PARK BEREKUM CHELSEA VS. DREAMS WA STADIUM WA ALL STARS VS. DWARFS CAPE COAST CAPE COAST HEARTS OF OAK VS. ASHANTIGOLD SUN. ANYINASE CAM PARK KARELA VS. ELEVEN WONDERS FOSU GYEABOUR BECHEM UNITED VS. MEDEAMA BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO VS. INTER ALLIES NDOUM STADIUM NDOUM STADIUM ELMINA SHARKS VS. ADUANA STARS SAT. MATCH DAY 3 - WED./THURS. 28TH & 29TH MAR. 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY SOGAKOPE WAFA SC VS. ADUANA STARS CAPE COAST TEMA (moved) INTER ALLIES VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS WED 6PM T&A TARKWA MEDEAMA VS. ASANTE KOTOKO NANA AMEYAW PARK ELEVEN WONDERS VS. BECHEM UNITED LEN CLAY ASHANTIGOLD VS. KARELA CAPE COAST CAPE COAST DWARFS VS. HEARTS OF OAK WED 3PM DAWU DREAMS VS. WA ALL STARS GOLDEN CITY PARK BEREKUM CHELSEA VS. ELMINA SHARKS MATCH DAY 4 - SAT./SUN. 31ST, MARCH & 1ST APRIL 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY CARL REINDORF PARK LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS. MEDEAMA AGYEMAN BADU PARK ADUANA STARS VS. INTER ALLIES WA STADIUM WA ALL STARS VS. BEREKUM CHELSEA CAPE COAST HEARTS OF OAK VS. DREAMS BABA YARA STADIUM ANYINASE CAM PARK (moved) KARELA VS. DWARFS SUN. 6PM BABA YARA STADIUM FOSU GYEABOUR BECHEM UNITED VS. ASHANTIGOLD SAT. BABA YARA STADIUM BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO VS. ELEVEN WONDERS SUN. 3PM NDOUM STADIUM ELMINA SHARKS VS. WAFA SC MATCH DAY 5 - SAT./SUN. 7TH, & 8TH APRIL 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY TEMA INTER ALLIES VS. WAFA SC T&A PARK MEDEAMA VS. ADUANA STARS LEN CLAY NANA AMEYAW PARK (moved) ELEVEN WONDERS VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS SUN. 6PM LEN CLAY LEN CLAY ASHANTIGOLD VS. ASANTE KOTOKO SUN. 3PM LEN CLAY CAPE COAST DWARFS VS. BECHEM UNITED SAT. 3PM DAWU DREAMS VS. KARELA GOLDEN CITY PARK BEREKUM CHELSEA VS. HEARTS OF OAK LEN CLAY WA STADIUM WA ALL STARS VS. ELMINA SHARKS SAT. 6PM MATCH DAY 6 - WED./THURS. 11TH, & 12TH APRIL 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY CARL REINDORF PARK LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS. ASHANTIGOLD AGYEMAN BADU PARK ADUANA STARS VS. ELEVEN WONDERS SOGAKOPE WAFA SC VS. MEDEAMA CAPE COAST STADIUM HEARTS OF OAK VS. WA ALL STARS ANYINASE CAM PARK KARELA VS. BEREKUM CHELSEA FOSU GYEABOUR BECHEM UNITED VS. DREAMS BABA YARA STADIUM BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO VS. DWARFS WED. BABA YARA STADIUM NDOUM STADIUM ELMINA SHARKS VS. INTER ALLIES THURS. MATCH DAY 7 - SAT./SUN. 14TH & 15TH APRIL 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY CAPE COAST T&A PARK(moved) MEDEAMA VS. INTER ALLIES SAT. 6PM NANA AMEYAW PARK ELEVEN WONDERS VS. WAFA SC LEN CLAY ASHANTIGOLD VS. ADUANA STARS CAPE COAST CAPE COAST DWARFS VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS SUN. DAWU DREAMS VS. ASANTE KOTOKO GOLDEN CITY PARK BEREKUM CHELSEA VS. BECHEM UNITED WA STADIUM WA ALL STARS VS. KARELA CAPE COAST CAPE COAST STADIUM HEARTS OF OAK VS. ELMINA SHARKS SAT. 3PM MATCH DAY 8 - WED./THURS. 18TH & 19TH APRIL 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY SOGAKOPE CARL REINDORF PARK(moved) LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS. DREAMS THURS. AGYEMAN BADU PARK ADUANA STARS VS. DWARFS SOGAKOPE SOGAKOPE WAFA SC VS. ASHANTIGOLD WED. TEMA INTER ALLIES VS. ELEVEN WONDERS ANYINASE CAM PARK KARELA VS. HEARTS OF OAK FOSU GYEABOUR BECHEM UNITED VS. WA ALL STARS BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO VS. BEREKUM CHELSEA NDOUM STADIUM ELMINA SHARKS VS. MEDEAMA MATCH DAY 9 - SAT./SUN. 21ST & 22ND APRIL, 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY NANA AMEYAW PARK ELEVEN WONDERS VS. MEDEAMA LEN CLAY LEN CLAY(moved) ASHANTIGOLD VS. INTER ALLIES SAT. CAPE COAST DWARFS VS. WAFA SC DAWU DREAMS VS. ADUANA STARS BABA YARA STADIUM GOLDEN CITY PARK (moved) BEREKUM CHELSEA VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS SUN. 6PM WA STADIUM WA ALL STARS VS. ASANTE KOTOKO BABA YARA STADIUM CAPE COAST STADIUM(moved) HEARTS OF OAK VS. BECHEM UNITED SUN. 3PM ANYINASE CAM PARK KARELA VS. ELMINA SHARKS MATCH DAY 10 - FRI./SAT./SUN. 27TH & 28TH & 29TH APRIL 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY CARL REINDORF PARK LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS. WA ALL STARS AGYEMAN BADU PARK AGYEMAN BADU PARK ADUANA STARS VS. BEREKUM CHELSEA FRI. SOGAKOPE WAFA SC VS. DREAMS TEMA INTER ALLIES VS. DWARFS T&A PARK MEDEAMA VS. ASHANTIGOLD FOSU GYEABOUR BECHEM UNITED VS. KARELA NDOUM STADIUM ELMINA SHARKS VS. ELEVEN WONDERS BABA YARA STADIUM BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO VS. HEARTS OF OAK SUN. MATCH DAY 11 - WED./THURS. 2ND & 3RD MAY, 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY LEN CLAY ASHANTIGOLD VS. ELEVEN WONDERS CAPE COAST CAPE CAOST DWARFS VS. MEDEAMA WED. 3PM CAPE COAST DAWU (moved) DREAMS VS. INTER ALLIES WED. 6PM GOLDEN CITY PARK BEREKUM CHELSEA VS. WAFA SC CAPE COAST WA STADIUM(moved) WA ALL STARS VS. ADUANA STARS THURS. 6PM CAPE COAST CAPE COAST STADIUM HEARTS OF OAK VS. LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS THURS. 3PM FOSU GYEABOUR BECHEM UNITED VS. ELMINA SHARKS ANYINASE CAM PARK KARELA VS. ASANTE KOTOKO MATCH DAY 12 - SAT./SUN. 5TH, 6TH MAY, 2018 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUE HOME AWAY CARL REINDORF PARK LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS. KARELA AGYEMAN BADU PARK ADUANA STARS VS. HEARTS OF OAK CAPE COAST SOGAKOPE (moved) WAFA SC VS. WA ALL STARS SUN. 3PM NDOUM STADIUM TEMA(moved) INTER ALLIES VS. BEREKUM CHELSEA SAT. 6PM T&A PARK MEDEAMA vs DREAMS

MATCHDAY 13 LIVE GAME VENUE VENUES HOME AWAY CAPE COAST DWARFS VS ASHANTIGOLD DAWU DREAMS VS ELEVEN WONDERS GOLDEN CITY PARK BEREKUM CHELSEA VS MEDEAMA WA STADIUM WA ALL STARS VS INTER ALLIES BABA YARA STADIUM CAPE COAST(moved) HEARTS OF OAK VS WAFA SC ANYINASE PARK KARELA VS ADUANA STARS FOSU GYEABUOR BECHEM UNITED VS ELMINA SHARKS BABA YARA STADIUM BABA YARA STADIUM ASANTE KOTOKO VS ELMINA SHARKS

According to the Ghana Football Association President the movement of games to some designated stadia will benefit all parties involved. He furthur explained Star Times wanted games being shown on television to have venues meeting some standards in terms of Stands and seats.