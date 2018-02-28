Home > Sports > Football >

Stephen Appiah believes young players focus on money


Motivation Stephen Appiah believes young players focus on money than passion these days

Stephen Appiah advises young players to work hard and be passionate about football which brings money and fame at the end

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah believes that for young players should focus on the passion and work hard to succeed. He added that those who have a problem in their football careers follow money over the passion.

READ ALSO: Coach wants permanent residence for all national team coaches

Stephen Appiah was speaking to Gary Al-Smith in a special interview for Betway made the statement

“Our time we were lucky because there was no social media.  It’s all about the passion. Looking at players during my time like Attram, Laryea Kignston and Razak all came through colts’ football.

“We were not doing what Cristiano Ronaldo is doing for us to even want to be like them. I noticed one thing that through the passion and hard work the money will come.”

“But today the young ones who are coming if you are they think about the money before the passion. If you think that way you will never make it in life.”

I advise the young players to work hard, be passionate and be focus and that is all I can say”.

READ ALSO :Record shows when Jordan Ayew scores, Swansea don't lose

Stephen Appiah was the first captain to lead Ghana into a World Cup. He was the skipper for the Black Stars in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Asia football boss wants Iraq back in full international fold Football Asia football boss wants Iraq back in full international fold
Football: Juventus sweat on Champions League survival as profits fall Football Juventus sweat on Champions League survival as profits fall
Football: Pjanic sends Juventus into fourth successive Italian Cup final Football Pjanic sends Juventus into fourth successive Italian Cup final
Arsene Wenger is not worried over keeping Arsenal job: Arsene Wenger is not worried over keeping Arsenal job Arsene Wenger is not worried over keeping Arsenal job Arsene Wenger is not worried over keeping Arsenal job
Football: Asia football boss wants Iraq back in full international fold Football Asia football boss wants Iraq back in full international fold
Court Injunction? Ghana Premier League postponed indefinitely Court Injunction? Ghana Premier League postponed indefinitely

Recommended Videos

Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo
Sports News: Sports Ministry Presents 3-Bedroom House To Coach Kwesi Appiah Sports News Sports Ministry Presents 3-Bedroom House To Coach Kwesi Appiah



Top Articles

1 Premier League Matic just revealed what Jose Mourinho wrote on that...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso just showed off a shirt...bullet
3 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has announced his new club and...bullet
4 Ghana Premier League GFA remains silent amid second injunction...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League This is how much Kotoko paid Steve Polack...bullet
6 Confirmed Richmond Boakye signs 3-year deal with Chinese Clubbullet
7 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has signed for a football...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Gt. Olympics place another injunction...bullet
9 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak’s manager vows his...bullet
10 JL spoiled Jesse Lingard gets gift from girlfriend...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s inaugurationbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
7 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have...bullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet

Football

A painful blow: Neymar's injury is not only bad news for PSG, but also for his country Brazil ahead of this year's World Cup
Football World Cup in mind, Brazil obsesses over Neymar's injury
Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates with Bayern Munich's defender Mats Hummels at the end of the UEFA Champions League group D football match against Eindhoven November 1, 2016
Football Hummels slams Lewandowski's 'attitude' in training bust-up
Ghana Premier League Steve Polack lashes out at Kotoko over his dismissal
Pep Guardiola is most interested in the six victories that will make the English title a mathematical certainty for Manchester City
Football Premier League still the greatest prize for Guardiola