Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah believes that for young players should focus on the passion and work hard to succeed. He added that those who have a problem in their football careers follow money over the passion.

Stephen Appiah was speaking to Gary Al-Smith in a special interview for Betway made the statement

“Our time we were lucky because there was no social media. It’s all about the passion. Looking at players during my time like Attram, Laryea Kignston and Razak all came through colts’ football.

“We were not doing what Cristiano Ronaldo is doing for us to even want to be like them. I noticed one thing that through the passion and hard work the money will come.”

“But today the young ones who are coming if you are they think about the money before the passion. If you think that way you will never make it in life.”

I advise the young players to work hard, be passionate and be focus and that is all I can say”.

Stephen Appiah was the first captain to lead Ghana into a World Cup. He was the skipper for the Black Stars in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup.