In a time of visits for the Black Stars technical team, Stephen Appiah coincidentally paid a visit to Andre Ayew’s former club West Ham United.

The former Black Stars captain was shown around the West Ham United venue, posing for a photo with a customized shirt of the Clarets and Blue as a gift.

Appiah also spent some time learning a few things from West Ham’s Academy Manager and Head of Coaching and Player Development, Mr Terry Westley.

Posting a photo of himself and Mr Westley on his Instagram page, a grateful Stephen Appiah who learnt a lot from his chat with the West Ham manager captioned:

“Day well spent @Westham Academy. A lot learnt. Mr Terry Westley Academy Manager, Head of Coaching & Player Development.”

Stephen Appiah was probably not on a scouting mission like Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who visited Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey during his trip to England.

Maxwell Konadu also on a visit to Spain spent some time with La Liga players Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng.