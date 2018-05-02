Stephen Appiah spent some time with West Ham United's development coach and he is grateful.
The former Black Stars captain was shown around the West Ham United venue, posing for a photo with a customized shirt of the Clarets and Blue as a gift.
Appiah also spent some time learning a few things from West Ham’s Academy Manager and Head of Coaching and Player Development, Mr Terry Westley.
Posting a photo of himself and Mr Westley on his Instagram page, a grateful Stephen Appiah who learnt a lot from his chat with the West Ham manager captioned:
“Day well spent @Westham Academy. A lot learnt. Mr Terry Westley Academy Manager, Head of Coaching & Player Development.”
Stephen Appiah was probably not on a scouting mission like Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who visited Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey during his trip to England.
Maxwell Konadu also on a visit to Spain spent some time with La Liga players Thomas Partey, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng.