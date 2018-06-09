Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10


Football Sterling relishes World Cup stage as England's number 10

Fresh from the best season of his career, Raheem Sterling has been handed the responsibility and role he craved by England manager Gareth Southgate to deliver on his abundant potential at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
More to come: England hope Raheem Sterling will deliver on his potential in Russia play

More to come: England hope Raheem Sterling will deliver on his potential in Russia

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fresh from the best season of his career, Raheem Sterling has been handed the responsibility and role he craved by England manager Gareth Southgate to deliver on his abundant potential at the World Cup.

Sterling scored 23 goals in all competitions as Manchester City romped to the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion and lifted the League Cup.

Yet in keeping with his career so far, there was still a feeling that more is to come if his finishing can match the quality of his skill and movement.

"The moment he is going to be able to increase (the number) of goals he will become one of the best players in the world because he has everything," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "He is a fighter, he is dynamic, he's so good, but he has to improve that."

To prove the point, Sterling hasn't scored in his last 20 games for England, stretching back to 2015.

Sterling has also had to cope with consistent negative publicity from some sections of the English press, often for issues far removed from football.

Treated as a scapegoat during a series of poor England performances before a humiliating exit to Iceland in the last 16 of Euro 2016, Sterling dubbed himself "The Hated One" on Instagram during the tournament.

He most recently hit the headlines last week for a tattoo of an M16 assault rifle on his leg.

Sterling's route to the top hasn't been easy. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, he said the gun tattoo is a tribute to his dad who was murdered there when he was just two.

Sterling moved to North London at the age of five with his mother, and his abundant talent on the football field soon became recognised as he was snapped up by Queen's Park Rangers and then Liverpool as a 15-year-old.

Number 10 tattoo

New number 10: Raheem Sterling is living a boyhood dream by wearing the England number 10 jersey at the World Cup play

New number 10: Raheem Sterling is living a boyhood dream by wearing the England number 10 jersey at the World Cup

(AFP)

He shot to fame as part of a free-flowing Liverpool side that just missed out on a first league title for over two decades in 2013/14 to force his way into England's World Cup team four years ago, and was one of few bright sparks in a group stage exit.

A £49 million move to Manchester City followed in 2015, but it wasn't until Guardiola's arrival as coach a year later that Sterling started to deliver on his potential.

Unlike at City, where Guardiola still largely utilises Sterling's pace on the wing, Southgate has handed him the number 10 shirt to create from a central role just off England's talisman Harry Kane.

"I know I shouldn't mention it but I've got a tattoo of it on my arm!" he said this week of the No.10 after some unwanted attention for tattoos. "It's something I've always wanted to do: wear the number 10 for England.

"I feel, because I'm really fast, that's one of the reasons I've been put out there (on the wing), and now I'm closer to the goal and the area I want to be."

Sterling scored some of the most important goals of City's title triumph, notching late winners early on in the season to beat Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Southampton.

"I think you've seen a guy who has stood up and made himself available in the big games," said Sterling's City and England team-mate Fabian Delph.

"In terms of being dedicated, he's one of the most dedicated footballers I've come across. His work ethic is fantastic, his desire to improve is there and he's still on 23.

"It's scary to think what his potential could be and I'm constantly on his case to do better as an older player should be.

"I think this World Cup is a massive stage for him to go and showcase what he can do."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup Football Putin welcomes teams and supporters to World Cup
Back to the roots: Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast Back to the roots Watch Memphis Depay dance "Adobe" in Cape Coast
Football: Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps Football Pogba can and can't do everything, says Deschamps
Football: Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Loew Football Jeers for Gundogan annoy Germany boss Loew
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana Ghanaian Players Abroad Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana
Number 12: Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé Number 12 Aduana Stars could be stripped of league title due to Anas exposé

Recommended Videos

Back to the Roots: Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coast
Anas Expose #12: FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video Anas Expose #12 FIFA bans Kwesi Nyantakyi over Anas video
Sports: Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays Sports Memphis Depay arrives in Ghana for holidays



Top Articles

1 #Number12 Eddie Doku denies receiving bribe even though he was capturedbullet
2 Leanier Addy The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by...bullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
5 #Number 12 Top 5 famous Kwesi Nyantakyi quotes from the Anas exposébullet
6 Photos Ex-Man United attacker Depay is currently on holidays...bullet
7 #Number12 Anas’ Tiger Eye planted an agent in Hearts managementbullet
8 Breaking News!!! GFA dissolved by Ghana governmentbullet
9 Video 2018 World Cup bound referee resigns after being...bullet
10 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

(L-R) Germany's defender Jonas Hector, Germany's forward Thomas Mueller and Germany's striker Timo Werner react following the 2-0 during the international friendly football match between Germany and Saudi Arabia at the BayArena stadium in Leverkusen, western Germany, on June 8, 2018.
Football Werner shines as nervy Germany end winless streak
Kwesi Nyantakyi accused "scammers" of tricking him after stepping down as Ghanaian Football Association president
Football Ghana football chief resigns after corruption suspension
Video Asamoah Gyan visits mother's graveyard at Mampongteng
Breaking News Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as GFA President