Steve Polack lashes out at Kotoko over his dismissal


The former Kotoko coach has lashed out at the management of Asante Kotoko over his sack

Steve Polack has criticised the management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their frequent change of coaches.

The Dr. Kwame Kyei led management team of Kotoko have already changed four coaches in just a year and Polack who was the last casualty, has called on the public to question their act.

"How long has this management been in office? They have already changed four coaches, but nobody is questioning that,” he said that.

“The problem is not with the technical direction of the club; it is management.”

