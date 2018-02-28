Steve Polack lashes out at Kotoko over his dismissal

news

Steve Polack has criticised the management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their frequent change of coaches.

The Dr. Kwame Kyei led management team of Kotoko have already changed four coaches in just a year and Polack who was the last casualty, has called on the public to question their act.

READ MORE: PHOTOS-Government just gave the Black Stars coach a luxurious 3-bedroom house

"How long has this management been in office? They have already changed four coaches, but nobody is questioning that,” he said that.

“The problem is not with the technical direction of the club; it is management.”