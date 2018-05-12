Home > Sports > Football >

Stoeger steps down as Dortmund coach


Football Stoeger steps down as Dortmund coach

Peter Stoeger announced Saturday he was stepping down as Borussia Dortmund coach, after leading the Bundesliga club to a Champions League place.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peter Stoeger has stepped down as Borussia Dortmumd coach after leading the team to a Champions League place play

Peter Stoeger has stepped down as Borussia Dortmumd coach after leading the team to a Champions League place

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peter Stoeger announced Saturday he was stepping down as Borussia Dortmund coach, after leading the Bundesliga club to a Champions League place.

"That was my last competitive game in charge of Dortmund," Stoeger told the media after his side's 3-1 defeat to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The decision, he continued, had been made "some time ago", together with the club hierarchy.

"A new impulse with a new coach will be good for the club," said Stoeger.

Stoeger took over from Peter Bosz last December, and was tasked with guiding Dortmund to a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League.

He completed the task on Saturday, as Dortmund finished fourth despite defeat to Hoffenheim.

OGC Nice manager and former Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre is the favourite to succeed Stoeger.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Frank Acheampong scores again in Tianjin Teda's triumph Ghanaian Players Abroad Frank Acheampong scores again in Tianjin Teda's triumph
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Baba Rahman returns to action after one-year absence Ghanaian Players Abroad Baba Rahman returns to action after one-year absence
Football: Mourinho's assistant Faria to leave Man United Football Mourinho's assistant Faria to leave Man United
Football: Tops and flops of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season Football Tops and flops of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season
Football: Hamburg relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga Football Hamburg relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga
Football: Hamburg relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga Football Hamburg relegated after 55 seasons in the Bundesliga

Recommended Videos

Video: Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeria
Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation



Top Articles

1 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and AshGold compete for...bullet
2 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shopbullet
3 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kotoko sack five players including Baba Mahamabullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of...bullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in...bullet
9 African Youth Championship Qualifiers Jimmy Kobblah...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Midfielder Michael Carrick won 18 trophies in 12 seasons at Manchester United including the 2013 Premier League title.
Football United stalwart Carrick deserves special send-off: Herrera
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak part ways with Commercial Affairs Manager
Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko recall Baba Mahama to camp
Ghana Premier League Kotoko confirm exits of Donkor, Sarfo Gyamfi and Tuffour- Frimpong