Home > Sports > Football >

Sulley Muntari completes Deportivo de La Coruna transfer


Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La Coruna player

Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari has officially completed his transfer signing to the Spanish La Liga.

  • Published:
Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La Coruna player play

Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La Coruna player

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari has completed his transfer signing to Spanish La Liga club Deportivo de La Coruna.

Muntari who last played for Pescara in the Italian Serie A (now in Serie B after being relegated) was given a chance for trails by Deportivo manager Clarence Seedorf, a task he passed.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian player’s transfer was confirmed by the Spanish club on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari passes trials, set to join Deportivo La Coruna

Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La Coruna player play

Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La Coruna player

 

Deportivo de La Coruna confirmed in a statement the former Inter Milan and AC Milan player had been with the club since February 9, 2018 and will play for the Spanish club until the end of the current season.

 

Sulley Muntari’s brother, Sulley Muniru could not hide his excitement as he took to his Twitter handle to alert the world that ‘THE BEAST IS BACK!!’

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Ghana Premier League: List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona Five best goals in Champions League



Top Articles

1 Sulley Brothers This is how Muniru Sulley celebrated Muntari’s deal with...bullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko bus attacked in Congobullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Here are all the clubs Sulley Muntari has...bullet
4 WAFU Women's Championship Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify for...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Six coaches who could replace Polack at Kotokobullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko suffer elimination after 6-7...bullet
7 Breaking Asante Kotoko sack coach Steven Polackbullet
8 Confirmed Sulley Muntari is officially a Deportivo de La...bullet
9 Video Baba Spirit visits Bishop Obinim for strength...bullet
10 Cute Pair Sulley Muntari’s wife and son were the best...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
6 E.K Afranie Don Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of briberybullet
7 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
8 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's...bullet

Football

Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final