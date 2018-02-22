Sulley Muntari completes Deportivo de La Coruna transfer

news

Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari has completed his transfer signing to Spanish La Liga club Deportivo de La Coruna.

Muntari who last played for Pescara in the Italian Serie A (now in Serie B after being relegated) was given a chance for trails by Deportivo manager Clarence Seedorf, a task he passed.

The 33-year-old Ghanaian player’s transfer was confirmed by the Spanish club on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

Deportivo de La Coruna confirmed in a statement the former Inter Milan and AC Milan player had been with the club since February 9, 2018 and will play for the Spanish club until the end of the current season.

Sulley Muntari’s brother, Sulley Muniru could not hide his excitement as he took to his Twitter handle to alert the world that ‘THE BEAST IS BACK!!’