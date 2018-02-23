Sulley Muntari got Essien to join AC Milan

news

Ghanaian midfielder Micheal Essien has made a remarkable revelation that it was Sulley Muntari that got him play for Italian Club Ac Milan.

Sulley Muntari played for AC Milan from the years of 2012 to 2015.

According to Micheal Essien it was Sulley Muntari who first gave him the first call as he signed with AC Milan for one year and a half in 2014

“I had a call from Milan and it was my best friend Muntari who called me and said AC Milan are interested in you.”

“I said to myself it will be great to go there and play with him.

Sulley Muntari and Micheal Essien both played in the 2006 World Cup and 2008 African Cup of Nation as integral parts of the Ghana Black Stars.

They had also got themselves in various friendly, African and World Cup qualification matches.

It was the chance for both of them to play for the same club in Europe

“It was a also a nice for both of us to play for the same team in Europe”

Both players left AC Milan in June 2015.