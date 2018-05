news

Sulley Muntari's wife Menaye Donkor has posted an Instagram video which shows his husband's dancing skills at the seashore.

Muntari in the video has a radio set on his shoulders and despite being alone, it didn't prevent him from dancing to the song.

The former Black Stars midfielder currently plies his trade with Spanish La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna.

He joined the side coached by Clarence Seedorf in the January transfer window.