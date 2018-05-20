Home > Sports > Football >

Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome


Football Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome

Elina Svitolina underlined her status as a top favourite for the French Open by sweeping Simona Halep aside 6-0, 6-4 to successfully defend her Italian Open crown on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Elina Svitolina unleashes her joy at successfully defending her Italian Open crown with a comprehensive victory over top seed Simona Halep play

Elina Svitolina unleashes her joy at successfully defending her Italian Open crown with a comprehensive victory over top seed Simona Halep

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Elina Svitolina underlined her status as a top favourite for the French Open by sweeping Simona Halep aside 6-0, 6-4 to successfully defend her Italian Open crown on Sunday.

In a repeat of last year's final at the Foro Italico, Ukrainian Svitolina, seeded fourth, was up against Halep a day after the Romanian top seed had ousted Russian Maria Sharapova.

But Halep's hopes of overturning last year's defeat to her 23-year-old opponent quickly evaporated in a completely one-sided encounter that saw the Romanian fail to produce a real challenge.

Svitolina, the world number four, has now successfully defended three career titles, in Baku, Dubai and also Rome; she also won in Brisbane and Dubai this season to take her 2018 title total to three.

The win also marked Svitolina's 12th career title on what was her eighth final in succession.

"It's amazing that I could do this here a second time and defend," said Svitolina. "This is something very, very special.

"Congratulations to Simona, she had a great week of tennis."

The French Open at Roland Garros starts in just over a week, and Svitolina added: "Roland Garros is still a week away, but this gives me confidence.

"I can't make any predictions as it's very tricky in Paris, but I'm sure I will enjoy the next tournament."

Halep, who was broken four times and lost the opening set in 19 minutes, did not win a game until the start of the second, 24 minutes in.

The world number one saved match point before bowing out after 67 minutes.

"Congrats to Elina, she played amazing," Halep said.

"It's like this court is now her home. But I didn't do so badly, reaching the final again. I hope to be back next year.

"Maybe third time is lucky for me."

Thanks to reaching the final in Rome Halep will take the top seeding for Roland Garros.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league
Football: Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes Football Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS Ghanaian Players Abroad Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS
Football: Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother Football Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother
German Cup: KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt German Cup KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt
Football: Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut Football Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
6 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
8 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
9 Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticismbullet
10 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Like father, like son: Real Madrid's goalkeeper Luca Zidane high fives defender Sergio Ramos after his debut on Saturday
Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real
Six Juventus fans were injured, two seriously, during the team's open-top bus parade
Football Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade
Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends
Bayern Munich's German head coach Jupp Heynckes walks with his medal past a logo of the German Cup DFB Pokal after the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018.
Football Heynckes denies Bayern are 'bad losers' after shock cup defeat