Swansea coach confirms missing Jordan Ayew and is ready to release the attacking beast

news

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has missed the last three games for Swansea City against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Ayew received a red card in away game against Huddersfield Town, a game his side held on to secure a point a goalless draw.

Swansea City’s manager Carlos Carvalhal has revealed how excited he is to have the Ghana international back for their home game against Everton in the English Premier League.

“We are very happy that Jordan can play because he is one of the best-attacking players in the Premier League right now," Carlos Carvalhal said as quoted by tribalfootball.com.

“He's a very important player to us and he makes a massive difference when he plays. He thinks different than others.

READ MORE: Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month

“Jordan is a player with pace and he's a player that keeps the ball very well. He's a player that's very good one-to-one.

“Losing a player like this does make a massive difference. The three games without him, of course, we've missed him.

“He's hungry to play. He's training very well, training at a very good level in these last four weeks. He's completely ready to play."

Andre and Jordan will be both available for selection in the weekend’s fixture as Swansea City bid to continue their run to beat relegation by the end of the season.