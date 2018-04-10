Home > Sports > Football >

Swansea coach happy to have Jordan Ayew back


Ghanaian Players Abroad Swansea coach confirms missing Jordan Ayew and is ready to release the attacking beast

Swansea City's coach Carlos Carvalhal is happy to have Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew back following his suspension.

  • Published:
Swansea coach confirms missing Jordan Ayew and is ready to release the attacking beast play

Swansea coach confirms missing Jordan Ayew and is ready to release the attacking beast
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew has missed the last three games for Swansea City against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.

Ayew received a red card in away game against Huddersfield Town, a game his side held on to secure a point a goalless draw.

Swansea City’s manager Carlos Carvalhal has revealed how excited he is to have the Ghana international back for their home game against Everton in the English Premier League.

Jordan Ayew was sent off against Huddersfield Town play

Jordan Ayew was sent off against Huddersfield Town

 

“We are very happy that Jordan can play because he is one of the best-attacking players in the Premier League right now," Carlos Carvalhal said as quoted by tribalfootball.com.

“He's a very important player to us and he makes a massive difference when he plays. He thinks different than others.

READ MORE: Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month

“Jordan is a player with pace and he's a player that keeps the ball very well. He's a player that's very good one-to-one.

Jordan and Andre Ayew play

Jordan and Andre Ayew

 

“Losing a player like this does make a massive difference. The three games without him, of course, we've missed him.

“He's hungry to play. He's training very well, training at a very good level in these last four weeks. He's completely ready to play."

Andre and Jordan will be both available for selection in the weekend’s fixture as Swansea City bid to continue their run to beat relegation by the end of the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

XL VRS XXXXL: Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angeles XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angeles
Scoring Hero: This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah Gyan made someone win $270K bet Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah Gyan made someone win $270K bet
Football: Out of Neuer's shadow, Ulreich eager to shine in Europe Football Out of Neuer's shadow, Ulreich eager to shine in Europe
Football: Bayern wary of 'last dice roll' for Sevilla Football Bayern wary of 'last dice roll' for Sevilla
Football: Russia to spend big on stadiums after World Cup Football Russia to spend big on stadiums after World Cup
Ghana Premier League: Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month Ghana Premier League Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month

Recommended Videos

Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week
Sports: Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitment



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
4 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly assaulted...bullet
5 World's Best Ronaldinho has his say on the age-old Lionel Messi...bullet
6 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE...bullet
7 Go Ghana! Asamoah Gyan, Wiyaala and Grace Ashy to...bullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 GFA Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns Nyantakyibullet
10 Champions League Zidane warns Real against complacency...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against Barcelonabullet
2 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the U-17...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese...bullet

Football

Ghana Premier League Player of the Month Aminu Mohammed
GPL Aminu Mohammed named Ghana Premier League Player of the Month
Thomas Tuchel has won one trophy in his career, the 2017 German Cup in his final match in charge at Dortmund
Football PSG seem set to bet on unproven Tuchel
Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay
Ghanaian Players Abroad Andre and Jordan Ayew are Swansea City’s picture perfect for #NationalSiblingsDay
Mohamed Salah has already scored seven times in the Champions League this season, including a goal in the first leg against Manchester City
Football Guardiola dreams of miracle, Klopp of holding City at bay