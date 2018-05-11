Home > Sports > Football >

Sylvester Botchway looks forward to a Black Satellites call-up


Ghanaian young star Sylvester Botchway Bonney is looking forward be called up by the Ghana Black Satellites.

The 19 year old has had stints with Red Bull Academy,United Through Soccer Academy, D’international Football Club and Premier League United.

Botchway started out his career at the age of 12 with Hearts Babies in Tema before travelling to Europe and having trials with Partizan Belgrade.

"I am ready to offer my best for my national team and do my best for my country"

Botchway returned to Ghana where he was discovered by Ali Jarah and signed with Gunners Fc.

Botchway is currently with Great Corinthians Fc in the 3 division.

The midfielder will like to better than his role models Micheal Essien and Godwin Attram.

The Black Satellites are currently in Algeria to face their counterparts in z u-20 African Cup of Nations.

Sylvester Bonney is the younger brother of Ghanaian comedian DkB

