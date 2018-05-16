Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final

news

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet was in tears as he was forced off injured in the first half of Wednesday's Europa League final against Atletico Madrid.

Payet needed to be comforted by his team-mates as he came off to be replaced by Maxime Lopez in the 32nd minute of the game in Lyon, with his side trailing 1-0 at the time to Antoine Griezmann's goal for Atletico.

Payet had been considered a doubt coming into the match with a hamstring problem that prevented him from playing in Marseille's last league game against Guingamp last Friday.