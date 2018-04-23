Techiman City in trouble as CAS dismiss case against GFA

news

Techiman City are in trouble as the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) dismiss case between the said club and the Ghana Football Association and have been asked to pay a fine in addition.

Techiman City lodged a case to the CAS involving them and Techiman Eleven Wonders. The case which had Martin Kyeremeh and went through all the legal bodies in the Ghana Football Association and finally went to CAS

Techiman City officially reported Techiman Eleven Wonders to FIFA, CAF and the GFA for inducing their player Martin Kyeremeh ahead of thrilling clash

\This was followed by the action of the decision of the Appeals Committee of the FA to overturn the decision of the Discipline Committee which was in favor of Techiman City.

The Appeals Committee’s action to dismiss the ruling of the DC to rule in favor of Wonders who were charged for inducing the player ahead of the local derby between the two sides.

City’s discomfort with the decision of the Appeals Committee jumped to CAS to seek redress but the final ruling from CAS will only mean the Appeals Committee took the right decision.