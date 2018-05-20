Home > Sports > Football >

Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia


Football Teens Pulisic, Weah lead young US team to face Bolivia

Teen midfielders Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic lead a young United States squad with an average age of 22 into a May 28 friendly against Bolivia, US Soccer announced Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dortmund's Christian Pulisic will look to lead the US men's team forward as the face of a new generation of players play

Dortmund's Christian Pulisic will look to lead the US men's team forward as the face of a new generation of players

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Teen midfielders Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic lead a young United States squad with an average age of 22 into a May 28 friendly against Bolivia, US Soccer announced Sunday.

Young European-based talent called up by US national team coach Dave Sarachan includes Paris Saint-Germain's Weah, the 18-year-old son of Liberian president and former star striker George Weah, and 19-year-old Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund.

"The theme is to offer opportunity to this younger generation of talented players that have potential down the road," Sarachan said.

England-based defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur, Matt Miazga of Chelsea, Matthew Olosunde of Manchester United and Erik Palmer-Brown of Manchester City will appear, as will Stuttgart midfielder Julian Green.

"We’ve been really happy to see the progress of a number of our players abroad this season," Sarachan said.

US 2017 Player of the Year Pulisic was a mainstay in his second year with Bundesliga side Dortmund, making 41 appearances as the team qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic had six goals last year and his 20 caps match the most of any player on the US roster for the Bolivia match.

"It's very good to have Christian back in the mix," Sarachan said. "When you can add the quality he provides to any team, that's a big bonus."

The team's camp ahead of the US Memorial Day holiday matchup at Philadelphia kicks off training for three games, including June 2 against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin and June 9 against France at Lyon.

"We took into account travel considerations for some of our players that have just finished long seasons in Europe," Sarachan said.

"While not everyone in Philadelphia will travel to Ireland and France, the players joining us this week will be getting an important opportunity as we move our program forward."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big amid Conte uncertainty Football Courtois urges Chelsea to spend big amid Conte uncertainty
Football: Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth' Football Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'
Football: England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia Football England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia
Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league
Football: Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes Football Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS Ghanaian Players Abroad Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
7 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
8 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
9 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
10 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Elina Svitolina unleashes her joy at successfully defending her Italian Open crown with a comprehensive victory over top seed Simona Halep
Football Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome
Marseille's French forward Dimitri Payet is visibly upset leaving the Europa League final, due to injury, knowing his France world Cup place was in jeopardy
Football Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother
German Cup KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt
Zinedine Zidane saw Gareth Bale press his claim for a Champions League final starting berth and Cristiano Ronaldo make a goalscoring return to action
Football Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut